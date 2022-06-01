Delia D. Patterson joins E Source advisory board

Patterson brings a wealth of utility insights and experience to E Source

BOULDER, Colo., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E Source, the data authority for the utility industry and enabler of The Sustainable Utility, is pleased to announce that Delia D. Patterson has joined the E Source advisory board. Patterson is the senior vice president of advocacy and communications and general counsel at the American Public Power Association (APPA) and the recently elected president of the board of directors of the Energy Bar Association.

"We're extremely fortunate to have Delia join the E Source family. Her insights and experience will help us deliver on E Source's mission to build a sustainable future in partnership with utilities. She has spent her career helping utilities do the hard work they need to do and advocating for the interests of public power," says Ted Schultz, CEO of E Source. "We're excited for her to join us on this important journey."

"I'm thrilled to join the E Source advisory board and to contribute to furthering E Source's mission," says Patterson. "I look forward to connecting with my fellow advisory board members, the E Source team, and E Source clients to make significant progress on critical industry issues."

Patterson is also a member of the US Department of Energy's Electricity Advisory Committee, a member of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Future Electric Utility Regulation Advisory Group, and an associate member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee. She's on the board of the Women's Energy Resource Council and is the member of APPA's executive leadership team who leads energy policy formulation and advocacy before federal agencies, federal courts, and various energy policy forums. In addition, she served six years as a commissioned officer in the US Navy within the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. Patterson earned a JD from the Georgetown University Law Center, an MS in industrial systems engineering from Virginia Tech, and a BS from the United States Naval Academy.

