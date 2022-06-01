Kia America's Rapid Growth in Electrified Vehicles Continued in May

Best-Ever Combined May Sales for the Niro Hybrid, PHEV and EV; More Than 2,400 All-New Sportage Hybrids Sold In First Full Month of Availability
IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced May sales of 57,941 units with the Niro family of hybrid, PHEV and EV models posting best-ever May sales, up more than 28-percent over the previous record set in 2021. In addition, the first full month of deliveries of the all-new Sportage HEV charged ahead in May, with 2,417 units sold. Sales of Kia's electrified models were up 132-percent over the previous May record set in 2021; and up 5-percent over the all-time monthly sales record for the vehicle category set in March of 2022.
"Kia's electrified vehicle sales remain strong and are contributing to the brand's path to another successful year," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the continued popularity of the EV6 and Niro, coupled with early robust interest in the Sportage hybrid, we are confidently 'on target' and expect to see momentum continue throughout the summer sales season."
In addition to sales, May saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:
- The 2022 Kia EV6 named Best Electric Vehicle by U.S. News & World Report
- The 2022 Kia Carnival MPV named "Family Vehicle of the Year" in the 2022 Top Ten Vehicles for Hispanic Car Buyers ranking by Hispanic Motor Press
- The announcement of the new 2023 Kia Soul set to arrive later this summer and featuring refreshed design elements, new colors and two technology and convenience filled option packages
MONTH OF MAY
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2022
2021
2022
2021
EV6
2,088
N/A
10,001
N/A
Rio
3,210
3,386
11,932
13,083
Forte
9,211
13,323
42,507
50,677
K5/Optima
6,014
12,459
29,390
42,479
Cadenza
1
13
1
193
Stinger
448
1,457
4,450
5,094
K900
N/A
4
N/A
67
Soul
4,116
7,716
22,654
31,677
Niro
3,694
2,883
15,943
9,184
Seltos
2,752
5,360
17,573
28,617
Sportage
10,363
11,035
38,203
41,546
Sorento
6,846
11,144
30,912
40,908
Telluride
7,398
7,776
37,707
37,825
Carnival/Sedona
1,800
3,742
6,925
8,675
Total
57,941
80,298
268,198
310,025
