RAE WELLNESS, A GROWING HOLISTIC HEALTH BRAND, ANNOUNCES A MAJOR EXPANSION IN 4,000 RETAIL STORES

MINNEAPOLIS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rae Wellness , a values-led company, championing well-being for all with its thoughtfully created holistic supplements, is now available at Walmart stores across the country and Walmart.com. This expansion across 4,000 stores nationwide is in service of Rae's mission to make well-being more accessible and easier to implement in women's everyday routines. Starting today, eleven Rae products -- Vaginal Balance Capsules, Pre + Probiotic Capsules, Daily Cleanse Capsules, In the Mood Capsules, Vegan Collagen Boost Capsules, Multivitamin Capsules, Destress Capsules, Rebalance Capsules, Complexion Capsules, Sleep Capsules, and Vegan Collagen Boost Powder -- are available at Walmart stores and online .

Rae Wellness - built on the ethos that wellness should be accessible to all - began its journey over two years ago. The company has witnessed rapid growth as customers focus on their overall well-being. Rae is committed to meeting consumers wherever they are in their wellness journey, providing pure and powerful products to nourish the mind and body. The expansion into Walmart stores and online provides more women with the opportunity to easily incorporate Rae into their daily routines.

"Our expansion into Walmart is to support our customers by meeting them where they already shop," says Angie Tebbe, CEO and cofounder of Rae Wellness. "We see wellness as a series of choices you make throughout the day. We want to make it easier to incorporate your well-being into your daily routines, which is why we collaborated with Walmart to expand our availability to 4,000 stores across the country and at Walmart.com. We view this milestone as an opportunity for our amazing community to grow and come together to support one another."

Rae's universe of supplements is backed by science, addressing women's health concerns such as sexual wellness, hormonal imbalance and mental fatigue. Its products are vegan and free from gluten, added sugar, artificial preservatives, harmful fillers and colorants, giving customers evidence-based solutions that easily fit into one's everyday routine.

Rae's products, which are intended for adults 18+, are available in various formats from capsules to drops to powders. To learn more about Rae and its products, visit https://www.walmart.com/raewellness or visit your local Walmart.

About Rae Wellness

Founded in 2019, Rae Wellness quickly became known as an industry disrupter among consumers. Rae is committed to supporting the well-being of all, and nourishing the body and mind from the inside out. Rae's pure and powerful supplements lead with affordable pricing and evidence-based formulas that are always vegan and free from gluten, artificial preservatives, harmful fillers and colorants. Rae's investors include PowerPlant Partners, M13, Victress Capital, Bullish, Able Partners, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia de Rossi. Rae is sold direct-to-consumers and at trusted retailers across the country including Amazon, Anthropologie, CVS Pharmacy, Standard Dose, Target, Thrive Market, Walmart, Whole Foods Market and more.

To learn more about Rae's products, wellness philosophies and community-building efforts, visit raewellness.co.

