JPAR® - South Florida Living Expands with Acquisition of Signature Invest Realty LLC

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® – South Florida Living is pleased to announce the expansion of its Florida operations with the recent acquisition of Signature Invest Realty LLC. Owners, Chris, Lisa, and Michael Schlitz and Jeremy Constantino acquired Signature Invest Realty of Orlando on June 3, 2022.

Chris and Lisa Schlitz, JPAR® – Metro Atlanta (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to welcome Jose Vega and Signature Invest Realty to our growing organization," said Chris Schlitz, CEO, JPAR® – South Florida Living. Jose and his team of sales professionals complement our vision for expansion in the Florida market," added Schlitz.

JPAR® – Real Estate is one of the fastest growing 100% commission brokerages in the United States and continues its impressive growth by offering a best-in-class technology and marketing platform and its commitment to positioning the agent at the center of each transaction.

"Chris, Lisa and Michael Schlitz are a shining example of what we mean when we talk about JPAR® being built by, and for, influential industry leaders," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR® Franchising. "We are proud that they chose us as their franchise partner. They invest the time and effort to understand, train and articulate the brand value to agents, teams and other owners that are looking to further their professional growth. Their growth in both the Greater Atlanta, Georgia and Florida markets can be attributed to their commitment to the agents and communities they serve. Our heartfelt thanks and congratulations on their continued growth and success."

JPAR® – Real Estate is both a Top 50 Real Estate Broker and Top 10 U.S. Hottest Business Franchise.

"With today's competitive marketplace and ever-evolving technology, JPAR® provides the cutting edge tools necessary for our agents to successfully compete and advance their real estate careers while continuing to deliver exceptional customer service," said Jose Vega, Broker/Owner, Signature Invest Realty.

JPAR® – Real Estate brokerage and franchise operations continue to expand throughout the United States, now serving home buyers and sellers from 65 offices throughout 26 states with more than 3,600 real estate professionals.

According to Lisa Schlitz, COO, JPAR® – South Florida Living, "JPAR® – South Florida Living is expanding its footprint not only in Palm Beach, but throughout the state by acquiring high quality brokerages like Signature Invest Realty."

About JPAR® - Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive open architecture tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company serves more than 3,600 agents operating in 65 offices across 26 states.

Contact: Matthew Gentile, 4124773349, matt@mybffsocial.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate