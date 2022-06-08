AIR Media-Tech Defines Creator Economy Trends Shaped by the War in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - AIR Media-Tech, an international company for digital-first creators and brands, releases the first trends report about the impact of the war in Ukraine on the creator economy in Eastern Europe and beyond.

AIR Media-Tech Logo (CNW Group/AIR Media-Tech) (PRNewswire)

With a part of the team in the Kyiv office and a large number of partner creators from Eastern Europe, including over 500 creators from Ukraine, AIR Media-Tech has observed several trends in the digital creators' industry in the region since the war in Ukraine began.

Key findings include:

Global platforms are experiencing pressure from the Russian government because of the struggle to openly spread the truth: Facebook and Instagram are now blocked, Twitter has slowed down, YouTube and TikTok have been forced to react by suspending some core functionalities.

International sanctions against Russia also impact several other platforms widely used by creators, such as Patreon, OnlyFans, Twitch, etc.

While many international digital platforms remain unavailable for Russian users, the popularity of alternative and local platforms continues to increase.

Russian creators pivot to local platforms to stay connected with their audience and compensate for losses of monetization on global platforms.

Creators globally unite their efforts to support Ukraine . World-famous celebrities also support Ukraine in a number of ways - from public calls to help Ukrainians to multimillion-dollar donations and even hosting refugees.

The trends report also includes an overview of the latest content trends in Ukraine and Russia and the state of influencer marketing in both countries. This information is supported by relevant market data, the company's internal research, and real-life examples of influencers and their posts.

The full report is available via this link .

About AIR:

AIR Media-Tech was founded in Canada and operates globally. AIR has been a YouTube Certified partner since 2011 and has worked with TikTok since 2019. The company helps over 3000 YouTubers from 44 countries grow faster and earn more on digital platforms. Altogether AIR partner creators generate over 20B views on YouTube monthly. The company's in-house agency, AIR Brands, provides influencer marketing and channel development services to brands.

Media contact:

press@air.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AIR Media-Tech