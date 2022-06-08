BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP HIRES CHRIS MALONE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND HEAD OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT

Veteran Finance Executive to Lead and Implement Allen Media Group's Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Finance Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) proudly announces the hiring of Christopher Malone to the position of Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Development. In this new position, Malone will help lead AMG senior management in M&A efforts and other corporate strategic initiatives encompassing capital markets, private equity, and credit. Malone will be based at the AMG headquarters in Los Angeles.

Malone played an integral role in financing notable AMG transactions over the past five years, including the AMG acquisition of The Weather Channel in 2018 and the AMG acquisition of several ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX broadcast network-affiliated television stations nationwide. Malone comes to AMG from his recent position as a Principal with Stellex Capital Management. Prior to that, Malone was a Director at Brightwood Capital and previously held Investment Analyst, Private Equity, and Investment Banking positions at RLJ Equity Partners, William Blair, and Credit Suisse. Malone earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Hampton University and earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

"I am very excited to welcome Chris Malone to the Allen Media Group family as Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Development where he will be valuable in helping to lead our M&A efforts and other strategic financial initiatives," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Chris will play a vital role in helping Allen Media Group continue its trajectory of growth and execute on the large number of acquisition opportunities in front of us."

"It has been exciting to see the strong growth of Allen Media Group over the past five years and it is even more exciting to join at such a dynamic time for the company," said Chris Malone, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Development. "The industry is experiencing rapid transformation as well as increased consolidation and Allen Media Group is well-positioned to capitalize on this changing paradigm given its strong and differentiated position. I look forward to working with the Allen Media Group team to execute on the short-term and long-term acquisition targets."

