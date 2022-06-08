Supporting Strategies LLC Expands into Philadelphia and Coastal Connecticut Markets

After seeing rapid growth in 2021, Supporting Strategies' corporate office is expanding its sales team into Philadelphia and coastal Connecticut.

BOSTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting Strategies , a Boston-based company offering virtual bookkeeping and controller services, announces its expansion into the greater Philadelphia and coastal Connecticut areas.

Since its inception in 2004, the fully remote company has been able to firmly establish itself amongst the leaders in the outsourced financial services industry. After a year of closing an unprecedented amount of deals, the business development team acted upon an opportunity to expand into the new territory and have since made the following promotions and hires:

Brian Keefe : Hired as VP of Sales

Alexandria Bilder : Hired as Business Development Partner, Philadelphia

Sean Hanson : Hired as Business Development Partner, Coastal Connecticut

Janean Sullivan : Promoted to VP, Business Development

Hayden Huff : Promoted to Director of Business Development

"I'm excited to expand the Supporting Strategies footprint while leveraging 18 years of bedrock principles that support our clients today," said Brian Keefe.

Keefe and the team hope to bring on additional Business Development Partners over the next few years as the company continues to establish itself in new territories. To learn more about Supporting Strategies, its services, or to apply for a position, visit www.supportingstrategies.com .

About Supporting Strategies

With the vision of becoming the go-to resource for outsourced bookkeeping and operational support services in her Greater Boston, MA community, Leslie Jorgensen founded Supporting Strategies in 2004. Business was thriving and team expansion was needed to serve the company's growing client roster. By offering seasoned bookkeeping and accounting professionals the chance to work on a part-time basis from home, she was able to build a highly skilled, experienced, expert team — one that could meet the same exceptionally high standards for client delight that are her hallmark. One of our greatest advantages is our accomplished dedicated team of skilled accounting, bookkeeping, controller and business operations professionals. We take the time to learn each client's unique needs and goals to provide consistent, reliable service that scales as their business grows.

