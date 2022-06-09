Sean "Diddy" Combs Unveils CÎROC Passion, His New Signature Flavor That Brings His Spirit to The Love Era

Combs and CÎROC have released over 15 flavor innovations, becoming an industry and cultural leader in the vodka category.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean "Diddy" Combs and the makers of CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka invite consumers to "experience the frequency of the LOVE Era" with the launch of CÎROC Passion. The new signature flavor is the first offering in the CÎROC portfolio that delivers more than a distinct taste; its bold design reflects an intensity and a frequency you have to experience. Together, Combs and CÎROC have now released more than 15 flavor innovations, becoming an industry and cultural leader in the vodka category.

Directly inspired by Combs' personal philosophy: do something passionately, or don't do it at all, this innovation is his most ambitious passion project to-date. The release of CÎROC Passion is the result of over two years of diligent experimentation and development between Combs and Diageo to perfect the liquid, finetune the bottle design and craft signature cocktails. Combs spearheaded each aspect of the process in collaboration with CÎROC, from leading creative and product design to shaping product packaging and guiding marketing efforts.

"CÎROC Passion is the purest and boldest expression of love, so I wanted to develop a new flavor of CÎROC that embodies my spirit and brings consumers into the frequency," said Sean "Diddy" Combs. "To be the best, you have to be fearless and follow that fire within you; that's why we have been leaders in innovation and believe CÎROC will remain the number one brand in the category."

In true Combs style, the CÎROC Passion launch will bring energy and passion to the forefront of culture. Combs and his creative team developed custom CÎROC Passion content featuring Combs' new single "GOTTA MOVE ON" with Bryson Tiller soon to be released. Combs has been teasing the new single since he performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards where he served as the Host and Executive Producer. Guests will experience the CÎROC Passion frequency first-hand later this summer during a sensorial event hosted by Combs in his hometown of Harlem, New York.

"CÎROC Passion is dynamic, multi-layered, smooth and brings something unique to our portfolio of flavors," said Edward Pilkington, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, Diageo North America. "It continues CÎROC's long standing tradition of setting innovation trends. We are excited for fans to responsibly experience this singular sensation and know they will agree that it was well worth the wait."

Crafted with flavor in mind, CÎROC Passion is distilled from fine French grapes and masterfully infused with an exotic blend inspired by the tropics. Featuring notes of pineapple, mango, citrus, hibiscus, and other natural flavors, it offers a taste experience that's both lusciously unique and elegantly smooth. As a finishing touch, the vodka is encased in a bottle with a distinctive ombre colorway of purple and orange resembling the bright tones of sunset with sleek gold lettering that's sure to stand out on any table. It's the latest iconic offering from the premium spirits brand, which has long been committed to excellence, innovation, celebrating culture and setting trends.

Enjoy CÎROC Passion with soda and lemon or serve up a signature cocktail like the French Passion:

French Passion

1.5 oz CÎROC Passion

1 oz Pineapple Juice

.75 oz Hibiscus Syrup

.75 oz Lemon Juice

Sparkling Wine

Glass : Coupe

Garnish : Edible flowers

Method : Add CÎROC Passion, Pineapple Juice, Hibiscus Syrup and Lemon Juice into a shaker. Add ice and shake for about 8 to 10 seconds. Double strain into a coupe glass, top off with Sparkling Wine and garnish.

CÎROC Passion will be a permanent addition to the CÎROC portfolio and will be available nationwide where spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $29.99.

CÎROC encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Please visit www.CIROC.com for additional information on CÎROC and be on the lookout for more details about this exciting programming, delicious cocktails and engaging social content by following the conversation at @CIROC.

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO – the world's largest spirits and beer company – made spirits history in October 2007 by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Enterprises assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. The flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO, CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON and CÎROC SUMMER CITRUS. In June 2018, Sean "Diddy" Combs and the makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. In April 2022, the brand entered the ready-to-drink market, bringing the spirit of luxury and culture to the category with CÎROC Vodka Spritz.

About DIAGEO North America

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about DIAGEO, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com.

Visit DIAGEO'S global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Combs Spirits

Combs Spirits (CS) is a privately owned, premium spirits company created by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013. The company co-owns DeLeón Tequila and is responsible for all strategic marketing for CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka, both in partnership with Diageo. CS is focused on delivering high impact growth driven product development strategies that promote a healthy business structure while highlighting social responsibility - and has become known for its bold business moves, energetic marketing and history-making success.

