Deep Six CBD, Pioneers of Commercial Cannabis, Release HHC and THC-O Products in King of Prussia, West Chester, Plymouth Meeting, and Scranton areas!

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Six CBD, one of the first in your area to carry hemp products, is carrying HHC and THC-O products in all stores! Whether you are in the Willow Grove area, or by Harrisburg near our store in Camp Hill, you can be sure to find HHC and THC-0 in any of your nearby Deep Six CBD locations.

"We're excited to start this new expansion of product in our stores," remarked Nick Kruczaj, President of Deep Six CBD. "We hear constant feedback from consumers about how their lives have been improved by these new cannabis options, and so we're committed to providing the cannabis products that our customers have found to be most helpful and healing."

First to bring quality HHC and THCO to the Willow Grove and Philadelphia suburbs!

Deep Six stores have a reputation for prioritizing quality, dedicating shelves to a list of proven and reputable hemp and cannabis producers within the industry. Customers seeking their full complement of products online will find HHC and THC-O infused gummies, cartridges, disposables, and more at www.deepsixcbd.com . If you're not sure what to try, pick one of our new HHC and THCO bundles at https://www.deepsixcbd.com/product-category/bundles/ !

What is HHC? How about THC-O?

HHC is very similar to the psychoactive effects of THC. HHC has been reported to kindle feelings of euphoria, boost appetite, and offer remarkable pain relieving effects. If you are looking for some of the more potent products in our stores, definitely give our HHC category a try!

THC-O is a new cannabinoid that has been gaining popularity through its anti-anxiety, anti-nausea, and stress relieving properties users have reported. Consumers report that THC-O can be 3x stronger than regular THC.

What forms of HHC and THC-O do we carry?

Every Deep Six CBD Store has a full cabinet of products dedicated to HHC and THCO products. You can find HHC and THC-O in edible forms like gummies, candy clusters, or chocolate bars while they are also available in inhalable forms through disposable vapes, or cartridges. We carry THC-O infused flower and HHC prerolls as well!

