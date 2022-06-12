QINGDAO, China, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 11, 2022 Qingdao Global Venture Capital Conference officially concluded. The theme of the conference is "To Create an Era by Entrepreneurial Investment and Venture Capital, and To Create the Future by Innovation and Entrepreneurship - Let's Build A New Engine for Innovative Development & Construct New Platforms for Science and Technology Policies." During the two days of the conference, at least one hundred industrial renowned experts, scholars, entrepreneurs, and representatives of venture capital institutions from all over the world attended the meeting. It condensed the development consensus and stimulated creativity. As an open city, a vibrant city, and a capital city, Qingdao is emerging as a critical financial center in north China with the acceleration spirit.

At the opening ceremony, Chen Chunyan, a member of the Party Committee and secretary general of the Asset Management Association of China, said that as an experimental zone for comprehensive financial reform of wealth management, Qingdao has held three sessions of the conference, which is committed to creating a venture capital center and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship development to achieve new effects. The Asset Management Association of China will work for hand in hand with all sectors of society, including Qingdao, to undertake responsibilities and forge ahead, thus making positive contributions to the high-quality development of equity venture capital funds.

Regarding project signing, a total of 44 representative projects in the conference have been signed together, with an amount of 61.765 billion yuan. The number of signed projects set a new record in all previous conferences. The proposed investment direction of the landing fund and entities of the projects for the fund investment is mainly concentrated in emerging technology industries such as intelligent manufacturing, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, new materials, the new generation of information technology, medical apparatus, and instruments, and energy conservation, and environmental protection. The capital is accelerating into the entity industry like the living water, providing strong development momentum for the high quality of the economic and social development.

The 2022 Qingdao Global Venture Capital Conference is held through the combination of "Online + Offline." As the first international high-level financial industry conference held in Qingdao this year, it has attracted much attention from the industry. Representatives from Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, and Beijing Stock Exchange attended the meeting. In addition, the venture capital institutions included top venture capital and equity investment institutions such as SCGC, Yingke PE, Oriental Fortune Capital, Hillhouse Capital, Green Pine Capital Partners, CDH Investments, Costone Capital, China Fortune-Tech Capital, and Hony Capital. By 18:00 on November 11, the number of views of the live broadcast of the conference had exceeded 18 million, setting a record for the highest live broadcast of the conferences.

Considering 2022, it is the fourth year we held the Global Venture Capital Conference. The Venture Capital Conference has achieved a leap in growing out of nothing in the past four years. As a result, it becomes a wind vane for the development of the venture capital industry and one of the shining city cards of Qingdao. As the cloud starts to go rise in heaven, the brilliant future is worth looking forward to. The Global Venture Capital Conference will always promote and deepen the global exchanges and cooperation in the venture capital field, and take the enhancement of the brand influence of Qingdao, the financial city, as an important responsibility. Additionally, it will give out "China's voice" to the world, and try to become the information window of global venture capital.

Adhering to the goal of constructing an international metropolis with modern socialist characteristics in the new era, Qingdao will promote the construction of the global venture capital center firmly and go ahead in carrying out the new development concept, promoting the development of high quality, and constructing modern economic system, thus contributing wisdom and responsibility to build a modern industrial pioneer city and an international innovative city.

