Experienced professional with wealth of renewable energy knowledge takes over duties as Chief Operating Officer from Silvia Ort í n

Previously served as Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer at Leeward Renewable Energy

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The RWE AG Executive Board has appointed Andrew Flanagan Chief Operating Officer (COO) of RWE Renewables Americas. He will assume the office on 1 July 2022.

Andrew Flanagan joins RWE Renewables Americas Board as Chief Operating Officer

Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG: "I'm delighted Andrew Flanagan, having a wealth of renewable energy knowledge across all facets of the business, will join our experienced team in North America as COO. Together with Silvia Ortín and Ingmar Ritzenhofen on the Board of RWE Renewables Americas, he will forge ahead with the expansion of our onshore wind and solar portfolio in North America, one of our strategic key focus markets."

Andrew comes to RWE from his position as Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer at Leeward Renewable Energy. There he led project development and power functions, managing a diversified team with a project pipeline of more than 19 gigawatts.

"We're happy to welcome Andrew to the RWE Renewables Americas Board", said Silvia Ortín, CEO at RWE Renewables Americas. "With his extensive renewables background in management, development, financing and construction, Andrew's experience matches very well to our existing team. We look forward to adding his leadership experience to help us expand our operating portfolio in North America."

Andrew Flanagan: "I am thrilled to be joining RWE at this exciting period of the company's further expansion of renewable energies and I look forward to being a part of RWE's ambitious plans for a clean, secure and affordable energy portfolio."

The role of COO has been held by Silvia Ortín as a dual responsibility alongside her CEO duties; the role of CFO has been assumed by Ingmar Ritzenhofen.

In his role as COO, Andrew will be responsible for continuing growing the business and overseeing operations to keep the 35+ operating projects in North America on track. RWE constructs, owns and operates some of the highest performing wind, solar and energy storage projects in the U.S., having installed more than 5,000 MW (4,288 MW pro rata) of generation capacity to date.

North America accounts for more than one third of the RWE Group's renewables capacity playing a key role in RWE's strategy to grow its renewables business.

RWE has significant experience in the North American onshore, solar and storage market with more than 35 projects in operation with more to come and has more than one gigawatt in construction.

