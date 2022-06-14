American College of Education named DAISY Team award winner as outstanding nursing program educators

INDIANAPOLIS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, the nursing department at American College of Education (ACE), a leading provider of online, affordable higher education, has received the DAISY Team Award for the work of its exemplary nursing educators.

The award is presented by the DAISY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that recognizes and thanks individuals who provide outstanding nursing care and education or make a profound difference in the lives their patients and patient families.

The DAISY Team Award is designed to honor collaboration by two or more people, led by a nurse, who identify and meet patient and/or patient family needs by going above and beyond the traditional role of nursing. ACE nursing faculty members ensure their students have the practical and technical knowledge necessary to provide that level of care.

"As an online university, it's our priority to provide an innovative and exceptional learning experience for students," said the president of ACE, Dr. Shawntel Landry. "Our faculty has an extraordinary dedication to our students and they are shaping healthcare providers of the future."

Led by department chair Dr. Bette Bogdan, the six faculty members at ACE recognized for their commitment to advancing quality healthcare were:

Dr. Melissa Bennett

Dr. Lisa Hawthorne

Dr. Alice Martanegara

Dr. Robin Murray

Dr. Kimya Nance

Sara Reichard , MSN

"Leading ACE's nursing faculty is an honor," stated Dr. Bogdan. "As a team, we are devoted to providing our students with advanced practical and technical skills necessary to provide excellent levels of care to patients and future patients."

ACE offers online nursing programs that help students become exceptional care providers, educators and leaders at bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctorate level. See HERE for further information on ACE's nursing department.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, health care and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 70 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

