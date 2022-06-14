Jack Henry Named a Best Places to Work in Kentucky for the Tenth Consecutive Year

Company acknowledged for commitment to professional growth, culture, and professional advancement opportunities

MONETT, Mo., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced that it was named among the 2022 Best Places to Work in Kentucky by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management. Jack Henry & Associates ranked 14th in the large company category.

(PRNewsfoto/Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Jack Henry & Associates has offices in Elizabethtown and Louisville and employs more than 300 people in Kentucky. This is the tenth consecutive year the company was named among the Best Places to Work for the state of Kentucky. The award is determined by an in-depth analysis of employee and employer surveys that analyze confidential sentiments, benefits, policies, workplace practices and more. Overall, 100 Kentucky companies were recognized, and Jack Henry & Associates ranked 14 out of the 24 winners in the large company category.

"Being recognized as a top place to work in Kentucky for the tenth year in a row is a testament to the culture we've built at Jack Henry," said Tede Forman, vice president, payment solutions at Jack Heny & Associates. "Our team's dedication and success in cultivating an environment that supports, inspires, and empowers will continue to bolster our organization with top talent."

Winners of the Best Place to Work award are chosen and ranked based on a comprehensive assessment of employee policies and internal employee survey results. Jack Henry & Associates was recognized, along with other award recipients, at a dinner celebrating the 18th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky on June 9 in Lexington, KY. For more details about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit www.bestplacestoworkky.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

