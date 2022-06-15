Mployer Advisor Names 2022 Winners of Second Annual 'Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards'

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mployer Advisor, the leading independent platform for employers to research, review, and evaluate insurance brokers has named more than 600 winners as part of its second annual "Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards" for 2022. The class of 2022 winners account for less than 5% of all brokerages nationwide. Mployer Advisor's Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards Program evaluates brokerages based on their breadth and depth of experience across employer industries, sizes, insurance products, and employer reviews. We recognize esteemed brokers that demonstrate market-leading competencies and a proven track record of success among employers, insurance providers, and peers.

"The team at Mployer Advisor is proud to honor this group of top insurance consultants as part of the 2022 class for our second annual Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards," said Brian Freeman, the Founder and CEO of Mployer Advisor. "Employer-sponsored healthcare and benefits cover over 150M Americans. Who an employer selects as their benefits advisor has more impact on cost and quality than who they choose as the insurance carrier. We scored these brokerages utilizing sophisticated, industry-first algorithms, and we applaud the winners' demonstrated commitment to service, quality, and positive employer feedback."

Mployer Advisor determined the winners of the second annual "Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards" by analyzing each brokerage based on historical data, online reviews, their M Score rating , and demonstrated business experience.

Mployer Advisor will announce individual brokerage winners by region starting on June 22, 2022. This will allow brokerages across the country the space and time they deserve to celebrate this significant accomplishment. To view a complete list of the 2022 recipients of Mployer Advisor's "Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards," visit https://mployeradvisor.com/best-insurance-brokers.

About Mployer Advisor:

Mployer Advisor is changing the way employers search, evaluate, and select insurance advisors. The intuitive platform connects employers and employees to great benefits and insurance plans by providing employers with actionable data to easily evaluate and select the best advisor for a company's specific needs. Most brokerages have a profile on Mployer Advisor, which provides independent ratings of insurance advisors to support employers. Insurance brokers cannot pay to influence their Mployer Advisor rating. Only highly rated brokerages are allowed to advertise on the platform. To learn more about Mployer Advisor, visit https://mployeradvisor.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

