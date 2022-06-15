PHILANTHROPIST PRISCILLA HUNT, LA RAMS EXEC KEVIN DEMOFF, AND RED SHIELD COMMUNITY CENTER'S FRANCISCO MEDINA RECOGNIZED AT SALLY AWARDS

The June 10 Event in Beverly Hills Drew a Packed Crowd for the The Salvation Army's California South Division Annual Fundraiser and Tribute Dinner

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 10, 2022, The Salvation Army's California South Division donors celebrated the return of The Sally Awards at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel ballroom in Beverly Hills. In front of a packed crowd of generous donors and supporters, philanthropist Prisciilla Hunt was honored with the Sally Award for her commitment to the community. Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff received the Judge Harry Pregerson Award for community service on behalf of the LVI Super Bowl Champion Rams. Also honored was the Army's own Francisco Medina, the director of L.A.'s Red Shield Community Center.

Priscilla Hunt's dedication to the community and contributions have changed the lives of many in need. With her help, The Salvation Army has created the Donald & Priscilla Hunt Apartments, at The Salvation Army Bell Shelter; the Donald & Priscilla Hunt Performing Arts Center at The Salvation Army Torrance Corps; The Donald and Priscilla Hunt Long Beach Community Center at The Salvation Army, along with The Donald & Priscilla Hunt Cancer Center at Torrance Memorial Hospital.

"The Salvation Army is very dear to my heart," said Hunt upon accepting her award. "My late husband was brought up by the Salvation Army, and my family taught me to be generous. What makes me happy is helping other people, and that's why I donate."

Kevin Demoff accepted this year's Judge Harry Pregerson Award at the ceremony. Since joining the Rams in 2009, Demoff has been at the heart of the Rams community outreach efforts. He's worked with the Salvation Army for years to make a difference in the lives of those most vulnerable in the Los Angeles area, whether it's supporting homeless children through The Salvation Army's Christmas shopping spree program or donating funds to a family in need.

"Since returning to Southern California in 2016, giving back to our community has been at the heart of what we do," said Demoff. "Whether it's using the game of football to bring communities together like with the Watts Rams, to addressing food insecurity working with local food banks, or taking kids on a shopping spree to brighten up the holidays, we are committed to using our platform for the betterment of this region. We are grateful to partner with organizations like The Salvation Army, which allow us to extend our reach and help so many Angelenos in need."

Also honored at Friday night's ceremony was Francisco Medina, the director of the Army's Los Angeles Red Shield Community Center. Medina started working at the center 19 years ago as a lifeguard. But his roots go back even further, when he was a 12-year-old growing up in the Center's Pico-Union neighborhood and found refuge playing sports at the Center.

The Sally Awards guests included actor and "America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews and his wife, actress Rebecca King-Crews. Presenters included NBC4 sports anchor Fred Roggin. The silent auction and fund-a-need host was former NBC4 weather anchor Fritz Coleman. Ben Mankiewicz, TV political commentator and host of Turner Classic Movies, was the master of ceremonies.

For more information about the Sally Awards or to donate directly to The Salvation Army, go to www.thesallyawards.org.

