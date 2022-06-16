NuStep Continues to Expand Product Line with Launch of the RB8 Recumbent Bike

Company Moves Operations to Larger Facility to Accommodate Production Demands

PLYMOUTH, Mich., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuStep, LLC, a leading global provider of inclusive fitness equipment used in healthcare, senior living and wellness settings, announced the launch of the RB8 Recumbent Bike, the company's fourth new product since 2019.

The RB8 features an inclusive design — the hallmark of all NuStep products — to accommodate users of varying fitness levels and functional abilities. It is also the third NuStep product to feature integrated sensor technology and real-time biofeedback.

NuStep CEO Eric Sklar says, "After launching our first product with integrated force sensors and real-time biofeedback, it set the course for subsequent product development, opening the door to different exercise modalities like our upper body ergometer and now, our new recumbent bike."

The RB8 launch coincides with the company's recent move to a 100,000 plus square foot facility. As a vertically integrated manufacturer, NuStep's expanding product line and associated growth in production operations prompted the move to a larger facility.

"Our former manufacturing facility served us well for over 20 years," Sklar notes. "But with the introduction of four new product lines, space was at a premium, requiring line changes that affected efficiencies. We resolved that with our new location, plus we have room to grow."

