Burr & Forman Team Will Represent Todd and Julie Chrisley in Appeal of Fraud Convictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the jury verdict out of Atlanta, Georgia last week, reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have hired Burr & Forman LLP to represent them in challenging the verdicts.

"We look forward to filing post-trial motions and vigorously representing the Chrisleys," said Alex Little, lead counsel and Partner in Burr & Forman's Nashville office. "Because trials like this are complex, it's important that they be fair. We intend to challenge both the sufficiency of the verdicts and the fairness of the trial that led to them."

Todd and Julie Chrisley are co-stars of "Chrisley Knows Best," the most-watched reality show on USA Network. The Department of Justice charged them with bank fraud and tax evasion in August 2019. A jury returned a guilty verdict on June 7, 2022. The couple's sentencing is currently scheduled for October 6, 2022.

Alex Little is a former federal prosecutor and has extensive experience representing defendants in federal criminal appeals. He focuses his practice on criminal defense, litigation, and government investigations and regularly serves as a legal analyst and commentator for national and international news networks. Also joining the Chrisleys' legal team are Burr & Forman Partner Travis Ramey and Associate Zack Lawson.

