CycurID to Introduce imme™ to Collision 2022 in Toronto

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CycurID Technologies Ltd., ("CycurID" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce they will be attending Collision in Toronto June 20 – 23 to introduce immeTM.

imme™ is CycurID's consumer centric privacy and identity app. It is a proprietary, secure, closed loop and encrypted identity verification and privacy app which makes it possible for consumers to set up a social profile, manage crypto funds or transact online without sharing any, or minimal, amounts of personal information.

Gord Jessop, CycurID Co-founder and COO said, "Based on the response we received to our ID Solution at the most recent Sigma Gaming Conference in Toronto, it is obvious there is both a real need and demand for our product. Even though there are a lot of other 'competing ID solutions' in the marketplace, most of their offerings are akin to rearranging the deck chairs, and just maintain the status quo. At the end of the day, they do not solve any of the inherent problems in regard to identity theft or the sharing of personal information with unwanted third parties."

Collision is one of the world's biggest tech conferences with an estimated 1,250 journalists, 200+ partners, 850 investors and over 35,000 attendees all from over 140 countries. This year Collision will be held in Toronto June 20-23 at Enercare Centre.

"I don't want to beat the proverbial dead horse, but the majority of market participants are merely repackaging existing processes with their identity and KYC offerings. There is no innovative thinking. Our product, immeTM, puts the interests of consumers at the forefront and is designed to truly benefit consumers" Jessop said.

You can visit CycurID Technologies at Collision in Toronto on June 22, booth number A2427.

About

CycurID Technologies Ltd is a privately held personal identity management and security software developer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. CycurIDTM has developed proprietary patent pending identity management and privacy software which is available via its consumer app immeTM (I'm me). CycurID is registered with the Chamber of Commerce, Better Business Bureau, WorkSafe BC and with Fintrac as Money Service Business (MSB). CycurIDTM and immeTM are Registered Trademarks of CycurID Technologies Ltd.

