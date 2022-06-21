Advanced Cell Engineering Selects Societe Generale as Exclusive Financial Advisor

STUART, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE) announced that it has retained Societe Generale (SG), one of the world's leading financial services groups, as its exclusive financial advisor. ACE, a Florida-based developer and licensor of next-generation battery cell technology for electric vehicles, is bringing to market cost-effective battery chemistries and cell formats that extend vehicle range while maintaining the highest safety standards.

William Turlington, Head of Mining, Metals and Industries Finance, Americas for Societe Generale, said, "We have long recognized the role battery technology and electric vehicles will play as a key driver in our decarbonisation and sustainability efforts and we feel ACE's technology will be a game-changer. We are very proud that Advanced Cell Engineering has put their trust in Societe Generale to advise it in the next phase in the company's growth."

Societe Generale has been at the forefront of sustainable finance for over 20 years and has embedded positive impact solutions across all of its advisory, financing and investment activities. Societe Generale was recently named "Bank of the Year for Sustainability" by the International Financing Review (IFR) for its leading role in financing the energy transition.

"In searching for a financial advisor, we wanted a firm deeply experienced within the battery and electric vehicle industries and with a proven track record of success. Societe Generale checks all of those boxes and we are excited to work with them," said John Kaufman, founder and chairman of Advanced Cell Engineering. "Our technology represents a substantial leap forward in battery chemistry, and in a deeply competitive battery and EV marketplace, partners like Societe Generale help us validate and accelerate our path to market."

About Advanced Cell Engineering:

Advanced Cell Engineering develops and licenses advanced lithium-ion battery cell technologies for the electric vehicle industry. The higher energy density of ACE's Advanced LFP battery technology will transform the EV industry by offering significantly longer range in a safe, cost-effective cell. ACE's team leverages unparalleled experience in developing and commercializing innovative battery technologies. For more information visit https://www.advancedcellengineering.com/

