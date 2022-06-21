Bamboo Rose Announces Strategic Investment from Rubicon Technology Partners

Investment positions Bamboo Rose to accelerate growth as the leading unified product lifecycle and supply chain management platform for retailers, brands, and suppliers

GLOUCESTER, Mass., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose, the leading multi-enterprise product lifecycle and supply chain management platform for retailers, brands, and suppliers today announced that it has secured a strategic investment from Rubicon Technology Partners ("Rubicon"), a leading private equity firm based in Boulder, Colorado that is focused exclusively on investing in and growing enterprise software companies.

Bamboo Rose serves over 600 brands across the globe including industry leaders such as Walmart, The Home Depot, American Eagle Outfitters, and Floor & Decor. Their robust portfolio of solutions provide improved visibility deep into the supply chain, digitize the sourcing and supplier management process, and unify supply chain execution with product strategy and design. Bamboo Rose addresses the most critical supply chain challenges facing the global retail industry today – enabling its customers to bring products to market faster, be better positioned to react to rapidly changing consumer trends, manage increasingly complex supplier relationships, and ensure surety of supply and compliance with ever-changing regulatory and quality requirements.

"Our customers are facing unique supply chain challenges today that require the adoption of technology to digitize their product lifecycle and supply chain processes. Since our founding, Bamboo Rose has built software solutions that help our customers navigate these types of complexities," said Sue Welch, CEO at Bamboo Rose. "With Rubicon's investment, we are now better-positioned to solve these challenges for an even broader base of global customers with innovative, best-in-class solutions. Rubicon recognizes the critical role that Bamboo Rose plays in this market and shares our vision for the future."

"Increasing unpredictability, rapidly changing consumer demands, and rising costs in the global supply chain are forcing organizations to seek new solutions to navigate these critical operational challenges," said Vincent Chao, Partner at Rubicon Technology Partners. "Bamboo Rose has proven its ability to solve these problems for some of the largest and most complex organizations globally through its end-to-end platform that stretches from product design to order and trade management. We are excited to help accelerate Bamboo Rose's global growth strategy through continued product innovation and go-to-market expansion."

About Rubicon Technology Partners

Rubicon Technology Partners invests in enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams to help grow and scale their businesses. Rubicon enables companies to adapt to the changing requirements of their businesses as they grow and scale using a proven set of proprietary processes, best practices and a portfolio-wide engagement model. Rubicon has over $3 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with additional offices in New Haven, Connecticut and Palo Alto, California. For more information, please visit www.rubicontp.com

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is the industry-leading Multi-Enterprise Product and Supply Chain Platform, connecting the entire retail community and helping companies bring great products to market faster, more efficiently and at higher margins. The platform features a suite of patented supply chain solutions, including Bamboo Rose Marketplace, Product Lifecycle Management, Sourcing, Purchase Order Management, Global Trade Management, and Financing, each one supported by intelligent engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling across the platform. For more information, please visit www.bamboorose.com

