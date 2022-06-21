CENTRAL PARK TOWER, WORLD'S TALLEST RESIDENTIAL BUILDING, UNVEILS HIGHEST PRIVATE CLUB EVER

Lifestyle Curator Colin Cowie and Michelin Star Chefs Create Elevated Living Experience

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally acclaimed real estate development firm Extell Development Company today officially unveiled the highly anticipated 100th Floor, the crowning jewel of Central Park Tower, the tallest residential building in the world offering 179 ultra-luxury condominiums. Located over 1,000 feet above Billionaires' Row in Manhattan and part of the building's Central Park Club, the 100th Floor is New York's most elevated private club boasting private dining and entertaining spaces.

"Central Park Tower's 100th Floor is unlike anything else in the world and it's only fitting that it is located in New York City's preeminent skyscraper," said Gary Barnett, Founder and Chairman of Extell Development Company. "In addition to the unmatched residences, which offer endless views, exquisite architecture, and gracious layouts, Central Park Club is a defining element that further elevates our residents living experience."

Central Park Club is an exclusive offering that includes 50,000 square feet of white-glove services and amenities spread across three floors. Each location provides a unique experience complemented by five-star service. Spanning more than 8,300 square feet, the 100th Floor of the club was designed by the internationally celebrated design firm Rottet Studio, who also curated the building's residential interiors. The meticulously-designed space features a grand ballroom with seating for more than 120 people, private bar and restaurant with seasonal menus from Michelin star chefs, and wine and cigar lounge – all with one-of-a-kind 360-degree views of Central Park, the Hudson and East Rivers and the famed Manhattan skyline.

Adding to the allure of Central Park Club, in a first-ever collaboration with a luxury skyscraper, lifestyle advisor and author Colin Cowie has created a bespoke living experience as the building's exclusive lifestyle curator and event planner. Colin Cowie Lifestyle serves as Central Park Tower's food and beverage operator and provides service throughout Central Park Club. The club also features dining experiences from Michelin star chefs including Alfred Portale, Laurent Tourndel, and Gabriel Kreuther – who will create an unparalleled food and beverage program offering signature dishes throughout the year.

Through a five-senses approach, Colin Cowie Lifestyle has introduced a comprehensive experience within Central Park Tower. The club will feature a precisely formulated ambiance that changes throughout the day to ensure 24/7 comfort and tranquility, including lights that will adapt with the setting sun, music that will grow in tempo from morning to night, and custom seasonal scents.

"We have been in the business of creating bespoke luxury experiences for 35 years but Central Park Tower is our first foray partnering with a luxury residential building," said Colin Cowie. "Our mission as a company is about creating experiences that deliver Life At The Top. There is literally and figurately no better building in the world to showcase that than at Central Park Tower. We are thrilled at the opportunity to collaborate with Extell and Gary Barnett, on this one-of-a-kind space and experience."

Additional amenities within Central Park Club include the 14th floor Terrace level, which offers a 60-foot outdoor swimming pool, sun deck and cabanas, private garden, gas grill and bar, fireplace and screening wall. Also located on this floor is a residents' lounge with billiards, private screening and performance space, game room, and conference room and business center. With a focus on fitness and wellness, the 16th floor amenities include a 63-foot indoor saltwater swimming pool and spa, fitness and wellness center, squash/half basketball court, private treatment room, and men and women locker rooms with showers, steam rooms and saunas.

At the base of Central Park Tower is Nordstrom's first full-line department store. The approximately 320,000-square-foot, seven-story store, which opened in 2019, represents the company's biggest statement for its brand. Residents of Central Park Tower receive special access to Nordstrom's flagship store. A rare collaboration that marks a first for the retailer, this unique lifestyle program offers residents exclusive in-residence and in-store programming. Some of the privileges include guaranteed reservations for Nordstrom's three full-service restaurants, as well as immediate access to the retailer's two bars and café. Resident-only services also include in-residence and in-club dining experiences, beauty and spa services, clinical skin care, personal stylists for wardrobes in the home and a variety of in-store perks, including advance access to new brands and collections, and priority access to invite-only style events.

Extell has co-developed Central Park Tower with SMI USA (SMI), the US subsidiary of Shanghai Municipal Investment, a leading infrastructural investment company responsible for the esteemed Shanghai Tower, the second tallest building in the world.

Extell Marketing Group and Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group are the exclusive sales and marketing agents for the building. Central Park Tower features two-to-eight-bedroom residences that begin on the 32nd floor of the building and range in size from 1,435 square feet to over 17,500 square feet. Pricing for current availability at Central Park Tower starts at $6.5 million. For more information or to schedule a private appointment of the model residences, please call 212-957-5557 or visit www.centralparktower.com.

