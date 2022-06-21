Chrysler Brand Teams Up With The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jay Leno, BraunAbility to Provide Wheelchair-accessible Chrysler Pacifica to Family in Need

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chrysler brand, with The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jay Leno and BraunAbility, surprised long-serving Los Angeles Police Department Officer Christian Arrue and his family with a customized 2022 wheelchair-accessible Chrysler Pacifica. Taking place during a live taping on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jay Leno presented the family with the vehicle to help Bella, the officer's daughter who has cerebral palsy.

Chrysler brand teams up with The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jay Leno, and BraunAbility to provide wheelchair-accessible Chrysler Pacifica to family in need (PRNewswire)

The wheelchair-accessible Chrysler Pacifica celebrates BraunAbility's 50th anniversary and is the latest in a long line of accessible vehicles engineered between the world leader in mobility and Chrysler. The partnership began more than 45 years ago, and the latest Chrysler Pacifica offering from BraunAbility is the most spacious wheelchair van in the industry.

Visit the official The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube channel to view the June 20, 2022, segment.

BraunAbility

BraunAbility is the world's leading manufacturer of mobility transportation solutions, including wheelchair accessible vehicles, wheelchair lifts and seating, storage and securement products. Founded nearly 50 years ago by Ralph Braun, an entrepreneur who spent most of his life in a wheelchair, the company has grown into the most well-known and trusted name in the mobility industry, bringing independence to millions of individuals across the world. BraunAbility is a wholly owned subsidiary to Patricia Industries, a division of Investor AB Group. Visit www.braunability.com for more information.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling and the most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Voyager offers fleet owners a budget-friendly minivan that also provides a well-equipped, exceptional driving experience. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

