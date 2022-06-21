CleanCloud Launches Payroll - A first in the industry

LONDON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CleanCloud announces the launch of its new 'CleanCloud Payroll' product powered by the knowledge and expertise of a leading payroll service provider in the United States, Gusto.

This feature allows Laundromats and Dry Cleaners to run Payroll quickly and easily from CleanCloud. All relevant data including staff hours are pre-filled, allowing a business to complete a fully compliant Payroll with just a few clicks. Further, it will automate payment to employee bank accounts, and create all required tax forms and pay stubs.

By partnering with Gusto, businesses that use CleanCloud Payroll can be sure that they have access to the best in class functionality, regulatory compliance and reliability for managing their payroll.

Providing a fully embedded payroll solution eliminates the need to run and manage many different software solutions, reducing the chance of error and costly mistakes. With the addition of payroll functionality, CleanCloud's platform now provides Laundromats and Dry Cleaners with everything they need to run a successful business in one place.

"CleanCloud's thousands of customers will have the best of both worlds," said David Griffith-Jones, Co-Founder and CTO of CleanCloud. "We're combining our award-winning POS, pickup and delivery, and business management solution with Gusto's best in class payroll, expertise and knowledge all in one single, easy-to-use platform."

CleanCloud's customers will benefit from embedded functions traditionally requiring additional access to a payroll provider's portal:

Automatically syncing employee hours directly to CleanCloud Payroll

Paying employees directly from the CleanCloud platform with a few clicks

Customers can configure their own payroll and employee information

Automatic Tax calculations and filings, powered by Gusto

Running detailed reports that give customers insights to better manage their business

U.S. Support: CleanCloud also provides direct support for payroll clients providing 24/7 US-based industry-specific support.

"By adding payroll to their established, turn-key solution for laundry businesses, CleanCloud will save customers time and effort when it comes to running payroll," said Somrat Niyogi, General Manager & Head of Business for Gusto Embedded "Bringing payroll into CleanCloud puts the tools needed for success at customers' fingertips. We're excited to partner with CleanCloud."

About CleanCloud

CleanClouds is the world's leading POS & business management software specialized for Laundromats and drycleaners founded in 2014 and servicing SMB and Enterprise businesses in more than 90 countries. CleanCloud provides employees with a modern, easy-to-use platform to manage every aspect of their laundry business, providing a turn-key 'business-in-a-box' solution for a low monthly fee with no long-term contracts. For more information, visit https://.cleancloudapp.com

About Gusto

Gusto is a modern, online people platform that helps businesses take care of their teams. In addition to full-service payroll, Gusto offers health insurance, 401(k)s, expert HR, employee self-onboarding, and team management tools. The company serves over 200,000 businesses in the United States and has offices in Denver, New York City, and San Francisco.

