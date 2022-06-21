DocuSign Board of Directors Announces Leadership Changes for Next Phase of Growth

Seasoned executive and DocuSign Chairman Mary Agnes "Maggie" Wilderotter appointed interim CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced today that Dan Springer has agreed to step aside as Chief Executive Officer. Effective immediately, Chairman of the Board Mary Agnes "Maggie" Wilderotter is appointed interim CEO to help the senior executive team drive improved execution in all phases of the company's business. The Board has retained a leading national executive search firm to assist with succession planning and the CEO search. Wilderotter will continue as Chairman of DocuSign's Board of Directors. Pete Solvik has been appointed Lead Independent Director.

"DocuSign has the people, the products and the brand to transform the way the world agrees, making us a leader in our Anywhere Economy. As we turn the page and begin DocuSign's next great chapter, I'd like to express our gratitude on behalf of the full Board to Dan Springer for his leadership through a period of unprecedented growth over the past five years, which has positioned DocuSign to capitalize on the strong trends that are driving accelerated digital transformation at companies large and small," said Solvik.

"Helping to build DocuSign and lead a world-class team over the last five years has been the work of my life," said Springer. "What we've accomplished will help the company take advantage of a massive market opportunity for future growth."

Wilderotter joined DocuSign's Board of Directors in March 2018. She brings a wealth of experience in technology and enterprise services in addition to her four years on DocuSign's Board. For more than ten years, Wilderotter served in a number of senior leadership roles at Frontier Communications Corp., including as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors from 2015 to 2016; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 2006 to 2015; and President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director from 2004 to 2006. Wilderotter is also a public company Director at Costco Wholesale Corp., Sana Biotechnology and Lyft, Inc.

"Maggie's extensive experience managing executive teams as well as boards of directors make her the natural choice to lead the company during our search process," said Solvik. "Her deep understanding of DocuSign's strategy, as well as her broad experience, will help her drive improved execution as the Board's search for our new CEO is underway.

"I'm excited to lead DocuSign in this new capacity as we focus on helping our customers maximize the market opportunity that comes with the digital transformation of agreements worldwide," said Wilderotter. "I look forward to improving execution and continuing to drive profitability at scale for our company with the talented and capable DocuSign team."

