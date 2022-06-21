Michael Pierce Promoted to President at Surefire Local

Company seeks to accelerate its growth with world-class software, innovation, and culture

VIENNA, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local ( www.surefirelocal.com ), the leading business intelligence marketing software for small businesses to attract customers, grow profits, and maximize efficiency, announced today the promotion of Michael Pierce to President.

Hired in Fall 2020 as Chief Revenue Officer, Michael has played an instrumental role in accelerating the company's growth and organizational framework to provide its customers with software they love and rely on every day. Most notable among his many achievements thus far are establishing predictable and sustainable revenue-generating initiatives, driving innovation through a world-class company culture, and elevating the company's Leadership team.

Michael's continued focus will be to transform the company's organization and culture, increase velocity and sales growth, and oversee operations of the company to deliver on its promise to customers.

"Michael's unique combination of deep experience in SMB MarTech and exceptional leadership has transformed Surefire Local into a profitable SaaS juggernaut," said Chris Marentis, Founder and CEO of Surefire Local. "Expanding Michael's role enables the company to continue to focus relentlessly on our customers and employees' success by leveraging Michael's talents across the business."

"When I saw the Surefire Local product demo over two years ago, I knew from my experience that this product had the potential to be the perfect market fit," said Michael Pierce, President at Surefire Local. "Once we applied our playbook to this business, the results have proven Surefire Local is a market-leading product. I am so excited to expand my responsibilities and to work with Chris Marentis and the rest of the Surefire Local leadership team in fulfilling our mission of becoming the #1 platform for professional services SMB's around the world."

Michael's promotion to President marks yet another historic milestone for Surefire Local in 2022. The company has been recognized as one of the nation's Best Workplaces by Inc. Magazine, a Red Hot Company by DCA Live, and a Google Premier Partner.

About Surefire Local

Surefire Local provides business intelligence marketing software for small businesses helping them attract customers, grow profits, and maximize efficiency. Through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, locally-focused businesses of all sizes can remove digital roadblocks hindering growth, gain insights, and take action to attract and engage new and current customers through measurable, multi-channel marketing.

