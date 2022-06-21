Primis Joins Google's Certified Publishing Partner Program (GCPP)

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, the leading Video Discovery platform for global publishers and founders of Sellers.guide (part of Universal McCann and Interpublic Group), today announced they recently joined Google's Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program.

In receiving the GCPP badge, the company joins a community of leading ad tech companies. Positioning Primis as a quality video platform and a pioneer in its field, recognized for its services to help publishers optimize and monetize video ads. You can now find Primis under the GCPP's recommended Ad Monetization Services as a supplier for video player/ AMP/ Prebid.

"We have been working closely with the Google team for over a year on strategic and important collaborations. Starting with our early adoption of MCM in 2021 and now our entry into the GCPP. These collaborations match our goals to develop and work in a cleaner industry that builds trust between partners," commented Maayan, Segal, VP, Clients at Primis.

Each year, Google reviews and adds a select group of partners to the GCPP program. Partners are required to pass product exams, proving to be experts in Google products and providing publishers with innovative solutions and services.

About Primis:

Primis is the leader in Video Discovery. Our video ad monetization platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. The company's video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering over 350M uniques with an engagement-based video experience.

In May 2021, we launched Sellers.guide, a free resource to shed light on the ad tech supply chain by comparing ads.txt files with sellers.json. In January 2022, we released the Wizard, an automated tool to clean ads.txt and help publishers regain control of their inventory. Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG).

