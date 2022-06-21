Simplicity Group Acquires Element Insurance Partners - The 38th Organization to Join the Fast-Growing Partnership

SUMMIT, N.J., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Element Insurance Partners ("Element"), an independent insurance brokerage agency based in Omaha, Nebraska. With this deal, Simplicity's 38th acquisition, Simplicity welcomes Troy Woods as a partner. Mr. Woods will continue to manage the day-to-day business operations of Element, while transitioning to the Simplicity brand.

"Troy Woods is a well-respected leader with a long history of building and cultivating strategic relationships for the benefit of his clients, and we are proud to now call him 'partner,'" said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Troy has grown Element into a strong organization, and we are excited to help him continue to serve his advisors, offering a broader array of products, and expanded marketing and sales support."

"I have worked in this industry for more than three decades and am excited for all the opportunities that this partnership with Simplicity brings," commented Troy Woods, President, Element. "Simplicity is a strong national organization with an impeccable reputation. Becoming a partner allows me and my team to better serve our independent agents, financial planners, wealth managers, and other trusted advisors with diversified products and resources to support their growth."

About Element

Element Insurance Partners is an independent insurance brokerage agency that represents some of the industry's largest and most recognized carriers. Element is dedicated to building authentic relationships, providing unrivaled service, and delivering the tools and resources to help advisors grow their businesses and provide their clients with customized insurance solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.elementinsurancepartners.com/.

About Simplicity Group

The Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 38 distribution businesses join its partnership (including Element). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Denielle Webb Simplicity Group P: 347-204-7181 / E: denielle.webb@simplicitygroup.com Alex Timeus Simplicity Group P: 201-987-7176 / E: alex.timeus@simplicitygroup.com

SOURCE Simplicity Group