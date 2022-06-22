Infor Continues to Experience Significant Growth in Hospitality

Increased customer adoption for Infor hospitality-specific applications and the cloud contribute to success

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced its continued innovation and momentum over the past 12 months in its hospitality business unit at HITEC 2022. Infor Hospitality delivers end-to-end functionality in the cloud, serving every tier of the industry: from hotels of all sizes to casinos and specialty resorts. It delivers proven capabilities in key areas such as revenue optimization, property management, event and food service management, business intelligence, social collaboration, and mobility. The suite allows users to easily share data such as revenue management recommendations, scheduling, and customer information in real time, ultimately allowing employees to focus on improving guest service and enhancing the bottom line.

Infor HMS updates include:

Improving the online guest experience – Hoteliers can offer guests the ability to request digital keys, update their contact, passport and ID information, as well as complete the entire check-in and check-out process from their mobile device. In addition, the application offers customization to leverage a property's branding such as images, fonts, colors and styling guides. Fields and screens of the online guest experience are now configurable for each guest type, providing hotels an additional level of service focused on loyalty level or tier. This will help users create exceptional guest experiences, improve guest loyalty, hotel revenue, and lead to improved profitability.

Putting more emphasis on learning and training – Another enhancement to Infor HMS is the addition of new e-learning courses, via Infor Campus. These new courses can be accessed on any device at any time, allowing teams to work the way they live and interact with technology, benefiting from at-home access, on-site, or a blended version. These new e-learning courses will help make the onboarding process more efficient and allow team members using the Infor HMS applications to access basic and refresher trainings at the time they are needed.

Fast, direct access to Infor support – Infor also released a new in-app chat feature that allows users to chat live directly with HMS support experts, in their preferred language, from any page in HMS to get immediate help. This targeted technology allows customers to pull up a virtual stool and talk with a support analyst at the peak point when help is needed. Provided alongside the usual channels, such as phone calls and the support portal, this tool provides an immediate line of communication to get questions answered in real time without leaving the page or picking up another device. It also automatically creates an incident for future reference so no need to log an incident.

The ability to be more involved in future product releases – The Enhancement Request System (ERS), part of Infor Concierge customer support center, offers a portal where users can easily log enhancements and new feature and design change requests directly for Infor Product Management review. Much like a support incident being logged and coming into a support consultant's queue for review and resolution, the items logged in ERS go into the Product Management and Strategy teams queue for review and possible placement in a future docket. With this system, users can appeal and advocate for individual requests, creating a more direct line between the end user and Infor teams.

Infor Sales & Catering updates include:

Infor has added an Event Room Diagramming module to its Sales & Catering solution . This feature will enable hospitality venues to generate event room diagrams (to scale) for their clients and set-up teams. The diagrams are generated dynamically using details from the event to save time for users. The new module is included in the core functionality, which enhances profitability for venues by eliminating subscription charges from other third-party applications. The functionality also includes self-service features for building room templates to help reduce the cost of professional service fees.

Infor Kiosk technology updates include:

Lastly, the new food service Point of Sale Kiosk ordering supports multiple revenue centers from a single device. This is an excellent option for properties with multiple food service outlets on-site. From a single kiosk, customers can select their desired outlet from which to order. Their order details and revenue will then flow to the appropriate point-of-sale system for fulfillment. Kiosk ordering delivers higher customer satisfaction and higher check totals. Infor Kiosk enables the operator to invest in systems more efficiently, spreading the cost and benefits of a single device between multiple outlets. Infor Kiosk delivers contactless ordering, higher average check, increased customer satisfaction, reduced labor costs, and lower capital cost per outlet through a new Multi-Revenue Center feature.

Infor's hospitality solutions drive new levels of usability, connectivity, and insight. Customers across the globe benefit from rapid scalability to accommodate brand expansion and acquisition and multi-currency financials with powerful performance analysis by region, market and property.

"Infor is a top choice for the hospitality industry because we are constantly investing and innovating in our suite of solutions to mirror and anticipate ever-evolving guest expectations," said Jason Floyd , Infor Hospitality general manager. "From sales to service to product to leadership, we are a dedicated team of subject matter experts that truly understands what a hotelier needs from a technology standpoint to operate in a complicated market. Infor's cloud-based hospitality solutions are built to connect and seamlessly integrate, empowering staff to deliver superior services and help foster long-lasting relationships with guests."

