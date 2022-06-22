Instinet Taps Globacap To Deliver Innovative Private Investment Platform: "Instinet DealMatch"

LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instinet Incorporated ("Instinet") announced this week that it launched "Instinet DealMatch", an electronic private investment platform for institutional investors in Europe. Built using Globacap's innovative capital markets technology, which has enabled frictionless asset creation and transferability, Instinet DealMatch digitises and automates the private equity deal process.

Instinet DealMatch's innovative use of Globacap's technology changes the way institutional investors participate in private placements, bringing digitisation, transparency, and speed to the entire process. The digital platform enables corporate issuers, through their deal agents, to reach a much broader and more diverse set of potential investors in a more scalable and efficient manner.

Myles Milston, CEO of Globacap, said, "Our intelligent technology brings automation in capital markets to a new level. We have been delighted to collaborate with Instinet on this project. As the leading global agency-model securities trading firm, they have a unique position to deploy our technology at scale, further driving forward our mission to digitise the world's capital markets."

Instinet DealMatch uses an intuitive user experience designed to greatly streamline workflow and digitally manage the private investment lifecycle in one place. It should shorten deal execution time and is a more sustainable solution than other over-the-counter processes that still require trafficking paper documents between parties.

Ralston Roberts, Global CEO of Instinet, said: "At Instinet, our first order of business has always been to help our clients to access and execute their investment strategies as efficiently and effectively as possible. We pioneered electronic trading over fifty years ago, so technological innovation has been a part of our mission ever since. We undertook this initiative with Globacap, because we felt that their depth of capabilities and expertise would make them good collaborators and a highly efficient technology provider to help us bring this private investment innovation to life. It is the right time to digitalize and democratize the private investment markets eco-system. We're excited to watch this new market evolution as it unfolds."

Turning an OTC process into a scalable, digital workflow

Private capital raising is an increasingly powerful source of diversification and alpha generation for institutional investors, but the deal process has not materially changed over many decades; it is still highly manual and the process can be time consuming. This new platform will enable the private investment marketplace to achieve the scale and efficiencies that are possible via digitalisation and widen opportunities for both corporates and a much broader set of institutional investors.

Notes to editors

About Globacap

Globacap is driving the digitisation of all assets by using technology to unlock the true potential of capital markets. Globacap has enabled frictionless asset creation and transferability.

Over $14 billion of private share and debt instruments are digitally administered on the platform, and Globacap has now executed over $180 million of secondary liquidity in private securities with digital, automated settlement. Globacap is regulated by the FCA as an arranger and custodian. Its platform can onboard investors from over 60 countries in compliance with local regulations.





About Instinet

Instinet provides technologically advanced, agency-model brokerage services to institutional clients worldwide. As the wholly-owned execution services arm of Nomura Group, Instinet seeks to add value across the investment life cycle, providing: Execution Services; Crossing & Liquidity; and Workflow Solutions via Instinet Technology Solutions. We help institutional investors create, protect and capture alpha, reduce complexity, and lower overall trading costs to ultimately improve investment performance. Over the course of our more than 50-year history, Instinet has been a pioneer in electronic trading, creating an array of now industry-standard technologies and services. For more information on how Instinet's commitment to being nimble and innovative helps clients every day, please visit instinet.com.

