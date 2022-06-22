Longbridge Financial Renews Subservicing Relationship with Celink

LANSING, Mich., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celink, the nation's leading reverse mortgage subservicer, recently executed a multi-year contract renewal with Longbridge Financial, LLC, a top three reverse mortgage lender and leader in the reverse mortgage industry.

Longbridge has utilized Celink as its reverse mortgage subservicer since 2015 and this renewal will further extend the relationship between the two companies for years to come.

Longbridge's SVP of Servicing and Vendor Management, Richard Burke, stated "Longbridge has a long-standing partnership with Celink and we're very excited to continue the relationship into the future. Celink has made many enhancements recently and those changes have improved the service to our customers. We look forward to our continued collaboration as we work together to advance and evolve the borrower's experience."

Celink's CEO, Marion McDougall, stated "Celink is very pleased to extend our relationship with Longbridge, as we view them as a key strategic partner and appreciate their vision for growing the reverse mortgage industry. We believe that our investment over the past 24 months in cloud infrastructure, omni-channel solutions for senior borrowers, robotic process automation, and process engineering provides great value to both our clients and the industry overall."

About Longbridge Financial, LLC

Longbridge Financial is a highly rated national reverse mortgage lender and servicer that helps seniors responsibly utilize their hard-earned home equity to improve their retirement and address the financial challenges affecting so many older Americans. Founded in 2012 and led by an Ivy-league professor, Longbridge works every day to expand the reverse mortgage market by educating homeowners about how they can take advantage of this powerful financial instrument. The company is committed to serving its customers with transparency, unparalleled expertise and efficiency, the highest level of personal service, and its industry-leading pricing. For more information, visit www.longbridge-financial.com.

About Celink

Celink is the nation's leading subservicer of reverse mortgages for almost two decades and is the subservicer of choice for the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders. With operations in both Austin, TX and Lansing, MI, Celink is a Ginnie Mae-approved Participation Agent and Subcontract Servicer for the HMBS program, a DBRS Morningstar approved servicer, as well as a Moody's approved servicer of reverse mortgages ("SQ2" rating). Celink utilizes an innovative servicing platform, ReverseServ Elite, which is fully scalable and supports numerous proprietary reverse mortgage products in addition to the HUD HECM program. For more information, visit www.celink.com.

