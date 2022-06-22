Neolith celebrates official opening of its New Jersey distribution center - a source of inspiration for design, quality and unique living environments

Event reflects Neolith's continued expansion across North America, and the brand's new touch.feel.live global platform

CARLSTADT, N.J., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Neolith, the world leader in sintered stone, celebrated last Thursday the official opening of its New Jersey distribution center, accompanied by more than 250 international designers, architects, with top representatives of their community, and brand lovers in general. The guests had the opportunity to witness the wide assortment Neolith offers, enabling high-end design and architectural solutions to inspire the creation of unique spaces indoor and outdoor, hospitality and commercial environments.

This opening celebration continues the string of events, partnerships and other investments as the brand is proceeding with its expansion plans all over the world, including priority markets such as Europe, China, Australia and of course, North America.

"What has happened here last week reflects how the brand is already performing in North America. We are overwhelmed by all the positive words and thoughts everyone is sharing with us. Neolith has become, in record time, North America's preferred brand of choice for thousands of individuals who are selecting us daily, and this is driven mainly by the passion of our partners and the professionals who recommend us, as well as by the dedication of our global and local teams," said José Luis Ramón, CEO of Neolith Group, present in the opening, together with other Executives of the company who travelled for the occasion, and who continued saying that "our expansion plans continue unabated in the Region, where we are poised for success driven by a strong demand from multiple applications, especially kitchen & bath and interior design decoration, our iconic strongholds"

Prominent members of the architectural and design community, kitchen and bath industry representatives, and numerous media figures were all regaled during last week's event which featured fine food, live music and roam the Neolith gallery featuring the newest collection The New Classtone. Guests were also treated to the creative presence of Bianca Burrows, renowned mural artist

from Tampa who created a unique artistic rendition of The Brooklyn bridge on Neolith surfaces, which will be dressing the center from now on.

"Neolith is something you have to experience firsthand," said James Amendola, Executive Vice- President East Coast North America for Neolith. "That is why we are investing in opportunities for physical encounters that stir the senses. We welcome everyone to touch, feel and live the Neolith difference and to be inspired as they create unique spaces for enjoying extraordinary experiences."

Neolith's 40,000 square-foot facility is located at 725 Dell Road, in Carlstadt, New Jersey, and will enable the company to deliver products more rapidly to North American clients, as it allows the company to warehouse large quantities of product, while having them more readily available.

About Neolith

Founded in 2009, Neolith is the world's leading sintered stone brand. It's a revolutionary and innovative architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of 100% all-natural raw materials. Designed and manufactured to meet the most demanding needs in the world of architecture and interior design, Neolith stands out due to its quality, versatility, durability, and elegance as well as its sustainability. Around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings for indoor and outdoor areas with exquisite designs in combination with high performance. Committed to social responsibility, Neolith is also the first company in its sector to have achieved carbon neutral status in 2019. The company is present in more than 100 countries through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

