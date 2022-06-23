Basis Group Accelerates Expansion Following Record Performance Year Across All Divisions

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basis—an international insight consultancy headquartered in London, with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City—today announced its best fiscal year in the company's 30-year history, posting record growth, profitability, and hiring, for the fiscal year ending in March 2022.

"Basis was built on the belief that we could maintain the culture, service and quality of a boutique agency, while delivering world-class insights to clients around the globe," said Rune Mortensen, Basis' Group CEO. "Our performance this past year shows our approach is resonating. I couldn't be more excited for our future, and more humbled by the fact that our clients continue to look to our team to for business intelligence, research and insights that drive real value."

Highlights of Basis' record-setting fiscal year included:

Year-over-year gross revenue growth of 20% percent across Basis' business lines, Consumer/B2B, Health, and Social

New business and organic growth resulting in a 21 percent increase in the Consumer/B2B division, 13 percent increase in the Health division, and an outstanding 420 percent increase in its most recently launched Social division

A team of 100+ employees, a 33 percent increase from the start of the previous fiscal year

"We are incredibly proud of our teams for this record achievement," said Charlotte Smith, Basis' Global Head of Qualitative. "In order to continue to grow strategically and profitably, our long-term efforts have significant emphasis on investing in top talent and expanding our services to deliver transformational insights for our clients."

Basis strong FY 2022 performance has continued into the first quarter of the new fiscal year, including several new senior-level hires and continued investment in the future growth of the business.

"In the coming weeks, we look forward to announcing several meaningful milestones that will further position us for success in serving our clients," Katie Buckley, Managing Partner at Basis Chicago, said. "These strategic moves will include the hiring of additional industry expertise, alongside increased investments aimed at expanding our presence in the United States."

For more information about Basis' unique services and its team, visit https://www.basisresearch.com/.

About Basis Group

Basis Group is an award-winning international insight consultancy, fusing a range of approaches – quantitative and qualitative primary research, behavioral sciences, cultural insights and semiotics, creative illustration and design – to drive growth and disruption for its clients. Basis is based in the United States and United Kingdom, but also operates in more than 60 countries worldwide and across a wide spectrum of audiences and verticals in the Consumer, B2B, health and social sectors. For more information about Basis, visit https://www.basisresearch.com/.

Media Contact:

Darby Dame

269-870-5956

ddame@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE Basis