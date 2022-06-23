Hello Auto Group Opens New Subaru Dealership in Valencia - Santa Clarita, California

Subaru returns to Santa Clarita

VALENCIA, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Auto Group announced today the opening of their new Subaru dealership in Valencia, California. The new location brings a unique and welcomed approach to automotive sales in Southern California.

"Hello Auto Group is excited to open a new location in Valencia - Santa Clarita," said Karl Schmidt, Hello Auto President. "As we grow in the Southern California region, we are confident our new dealerships will provide exceptional value and services to the surrounding community."

Three years ago, Subaru moved out of Valencia. This left Subaru owners having to travel roughly 18-miles and upwards of an hour outside this community to find the nearest Subaru dealership.

"Our new Hello Subaru dealership in Valencia-Santa Clarita is going to fill a void in the community and will also bring a fresh approach to car sales," said Schmidt. "The Hello Auto Groups unique upfront business model and commitment to giving back to the community aligns with the Subaru brand and has received positive reception throughout California."

When purchasing from Hello Auto, the experience is smooth and seamless, allowing the customers to understand and value the buying process. The pricing is upfront with no hidden fees. Additionally, the same friendly Client Advisor supports you through the entire process – from start to finish. This means buyers won't have to deal with hard-selling finance managers or uncomfortable handoffs from salesperson to salesperson.

"We aim to alleviate the stress that comes with buying a car," said Angel Maldonado, General Manager. "Hello Auto Group is proud to offer customer-centric services and processes that allow buyers to have the most seamless purchasing experience possible. It's with great joy that we can expand our community-based business into new areas, yet still take our core values of being genuine, honest, respectful, and fair with us."

Hello Auto Group is committed to giving back to the community, so $25 from every car sale and $1 from every repair order go to a local philanthropic fund. The company wants to be an asset to local communities, and its philanthropic donations allow them to do this while also setting them apart from other nearby dealerships. This dedication to giving back is in line with Subaru's Love Promise – a commitment to being a positive force in the communities they live and work by supporting a diverse range of organizations.

The company also caters to its local community by providing 24 service bays with high-class technology and plenty of knowledgeable staff. This is in hopes of providing unique and individualized services to Subaru owners in the area who have been without these resources for years.

With over 70 jobs created, Hello Auto Group is proud to support the local Valencia-Santa Clarita community. Hello Auto Group employs an eclectic mix of men and women with diverse backgrounds and provides opportunities to driven individuals with various levels of experience.

The new dealership location is open to giving bright and driven individuals, with a heart for serving clients and community, a chance grow and flourish within the automotive industry.

For more information, visit helloautogroup.com.

About Hello Auto Group

Hello Auto Group comprises five progressive dealerships: Kia of Valencia and Hello Mazda of Valencia (located in Santa Clarita, California) Hello Mazda of Temecula and Hello Subaru of Temecula (located in Temecula, California), and Hello Mazda of San Diego (located in San Diego, California). Placing a high value on relationships, communication is their highest priority. The company has built a business around an information-rich, shopper-driven approach that puts the customer in the driver's seat. For more information, visit https://www.helloautogroup.com .

