O'Donnell Learn+ISG Names Matt Gurney As New Chief Product and Strategy Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Donnell Learn+ISG, the full service learning experience company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Gurney to Chief Product and Strategy Officer.

This new role will help the firm continue to grow the presence of its Nectar-based product suite in the market. Among his new responsibilities, Mr. Gurney's role will be to build out the Nectar technology for the firm, including the resource libraries. He will also lead corporate development for the fast growing firm.

Mr. Gurney's prior role in the firm was as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Product Innovation, where over the past two years he raised the profile of the company's products and strategies and led the development of the Nectar platform. Carrie O'Donnell, O'Donnell Learn+ISG's Founder and CEO stated "We welcome Matt into this new role. His combined expertise in the product development, marketing and strategy positions him perfectly to lead the next phase of our transformation into a tech-enabled learning experience platform company.."

About O'Donnell Learn + ISG:

O'Donnell Learn + ISG is the data driven Learning Experience Company that delivers a people centric set of solutions that meet the demands of modern learners and educators. Their technology powered managed services are delivered in a purchasing model that's flexible, accessible, and predictable for today's institution. O'Donnell Learn + ISG is uniquely positioned to help improve learning experiences at scale. For more information, please visit www.odlearn.com .

