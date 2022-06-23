RaySearch releases RayCare 6A

STOCKHOLM, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces the release of the latest version of RayCare®*, the next generation oncology information system. RayCare 6A adds important enhancements to all major areas of the product, and introduces enhanced connectivity with other hospital information systems, improving flow of data between systems.

RayCare 6A brings several improvements to the patient chart, including usability and efficiency enhancements such as user configured templates for selected workspaces. A new patient chart feature provides support for financial accounts for charge capture.



RayCare 6A also offers improved connectivity and opportunity for seamless integration to other hospital information systems by the addition of external interfaces for sending and receiving treatment summaries based on the newly released IHE-RO profile XRTS. This allows for improved co-existence of information systems and allows the users to access information about delivered treatment fractions in their preferred system.

Improvements to key features launched last December, such as user configurable workflows and documents as well as task management and automation are also included in the latest release. Additionally, RayCare 6A is more deeply integrated with other RaySearch products, meaning more data can be automatically transferred and displayed across products to ensure an efficient user workflow.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are seeing a strong increase in interest in RayCare. This is driven by RayCare being the next generation oncology information system and by RaySearch's position as a vendor neutral oncology information system provider. It is clear that cancer clinics around the world see RayCare as an attractive route to more efficient, safer, and better integrated cancer care."

