SHL Telemedicine to appoint Jason M. Bottiglieri, a highly experienced healthcare executive, as General Manager of SHL Telemedicine USA

TEL AVIV, Israel and ZURICH, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, announced that Mr. Jason Bottiglieri was nominated as General Manager of SHL Telemedicine USA, Inc., its wholly owned US subsidiary.

Jason Bottiglieri has over 25 years of commercial and executive-level management experience within the cardiovascular device field. He has extensive experience establishing and leading sales, marketing and operations teams, successfully commercializing innovative technologies in the global market. In his most recent position, Mr. Bottiglieri held the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Elucid Bioimaging, a developer of a non-invasive artificial intelligence medical software used for cardiovascular disease diagnosis. Prior to that he served as President and CEO of InnovHeart S.r.L., a developer of transcatheter mitral valve replacement systems, and as President and CEO of Infraredx, a developer of intravascular imaging systems, acquired in 2015 by Nipro Corporation of Japan.

Jason Bottiglieri commented, "I am honored to join SHL Telemedicine to lead the SHL US business unit during this exciting period of growth. The achievements and strategic collaborations that SHL has established in a very short time form a strong foundation for the significant potential of the SmartHeart™ technology. Together with the dedicated and talented SHL US team, we will continue the work to realize the potential for SHL and establish SmartHeart™ as a household name."

Erez Nachtomy, CEO of SHL Telemedicine added, „We are pleased that Jason is joining the SHL leadership team. Jason brings with him impressive knowledge and experience in executive-level positions in the medical device field. SHL is accelerating its activity in the US and we are confident that under Jason's leadership we will significantly expand the use of our SmartHeart™ ECG technology in the US."

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit our web site at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

