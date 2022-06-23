Stretch Zone Nears Its Final Stop on the Road to 200 With 198th Opening in Algonquin

Chicagoland Entrepreneur Continues to Grow Leading Stretching Franchise's Footprint Throughout Illinois

ALGONQUIN, Ill., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the world's first and largest assisted-stretching franchise, is opening its 200th location on the evening of June 27. The Algonquin studio will be the second location to open the day of which the brand has scheduled coast-to-coast celebrations for.

Stretch Zone Logo (PRNewswire)

This suburban Chicago studio is joining a roster of six existing locations in Illinois, two of which are led by Waqas Abbasi — the franchisee spearheading the Algonquin location. Situated at 1628 S. Randall Road, the studio will provide local community members with its proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help enhance their quality of life.

"Opening 200 locations is a major feat for Stretch Zone, but not one that wasn't achieved without a strong network of franchisees, dedicated corporate team and a proven stretching methodology," said Tony Zaccario, CEO of Stretch Zone. "Our footprint is growing in the Midwest and we are eager to have the Algonquin community come into Waqas' studio so they can start experiencing the benefits of stretching."

Coined Road to 200, the Algonquin location is opening in conjunction with three other locations on June 27 — St. Pete, Dallas and Anchorage. To wrap up the day, the corporate team and the entire franchise system will come together to commemorate the achievement virtually.

Using principles of neuromuscular behavior, each 30-minute practitioner-assisted stretching session at Stretch Zone is designed to improve circulation and create a more ideal resting muscle tone. Whether someone is an athlete or looking to improve their mobility so they can quality spend time with their grandchildren, Stretch Zone is customized to meet everyone's personal needs and goals. Practitioners are nationally accredited through an internally developed training and qualification program to ensure a valuable experience to its clients. The patented stretching system has also earned the trust of chiropractors and complimentary health care professionals. This collective trust in the methodology from clients and professionals alike is why Stretch Zone offers each client their first 30-minute stretch for free.

Stretch Zone is the world's first and largest franchise in the stretching space. It offers franchisees a full range of programs and accreditations. The Stretch Zone franchise opportunity differentiates itself with a simplistic, franchisee-first business model backed by a science-based, patented stretching system. In 2021, the brand also struck up a partnership with Drew Brees, who sits on the Board of Directors, which strategically positions Stretch Zone to continue its stature as a leader in the industry.

For more information about Stretch Zone in Algonquin visit www.stretchzone.com/locations/algonquin/.

About Stretch Zone

Stretch Zone is the leading franchised stretching concept that offers proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help clients achieve enhanced quality of life. It was founded by Jorden Gold in 2004 after seeing the first-hand benefits assisted stretching brought to his grandfather. With a steady cadence of location openings, Stretch Zone is on the Road to 200, a milestone they will hit in late June. The brand has set a goal to reach 300 locations within one year of hitting the 200-location mark. As a pioneer within the health and wellness space, Stretch Zone uses its patented Stretch Zone Stabilization System to aid in increased mobility and muscle function. The system enables clients to accomplish Flex-ability for Life® with processes to train muscles to move with a greater range of motion, allowing for an easier golf swing or comfortable night's rest. Clients are welcomed into Stretch Zone by nationally accredited practitioners, a relaxing atmosphere and secure equipment. For more information about Stretch Zone, visit www.stretchzone.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stretch Zone