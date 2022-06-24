LOWE'S RELEASES 2021 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

Company beats 2025 goal by achieving 42 percent greenhouse gas emissions reduction; invested $10 million and completed 100 community impact projects through '100 Hometowns' centennial initiative

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's published its 2021 Corporate Responsibility report today, detailing the company's goals and progress in three key areas: people and communities, product sustainability and operational excellence. This year's report, the company's 19th, reiterates Lowe's commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen.

Lowe's 2021 Corporate Responsibility report details the company's goals and progress in three key areas: people and communities, product sustainability and operational excellence. (PRNewswire)

"As our 100th year in business, 2021 was a milestone year for Lowe's. We hit our 2025 greenhouse gas reduction goal four years early and accelerated our efforts to reduce those emissions – while positively impacting our associates and communities through the Lowe's Employee Relief Fund and initiatives like 100 Hometowns. We're looking forward to the next 100 years of making a difference in the communities where we live and work," said Chris Cassell, Lowe's vice president of corporate sustainability.

Highlights of Lowe's 2021 Corporate Responsibility report include:

Achieved 2025 goal of reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 40 percent – four years early in 2021 – with a reduction of 42 percent over the past five years.

$10 million and completed 100 community impact projects through the Investedand completed 100 community impact projects through the 100 Hometowns initiative, which helped communities rebuild from natural disasters, repair critical housing, restore community centers, revive green spaces and more.

Reached more than 1.8 million people through the Lowe's-led, nationwide Generation T movement, promoting the benefits of skilled trades careers through online education, in-person events and virtual learning opportunities.

Delivered future water and energy bill savings of $17.7 billion to Lowe's customers who purchased the company's ENERGY STAR® and WaterSense® products in 2021. The company is also developing buying guides to embed sustainability criteria into product decisions.

Provided more than $4.5 million in assistance to 3,140 Lowe's associates as part of the Lowe's Employee Relief Fund, funded by associates and matched dollar-for-dollar by Lowe's.

Distributed more than $740 million in bonuses to front-line associates.

As Lowe's looks forward to its next 100 years, the company will continue to address key issues facing people and the planet – including by setting a science-based net-zero target by the end of 2022 that will include near and long-term GHG emissions reduction goals for Lowe's full value chain.

To learn more about corporate responsibility at Lowe's, please visit responsibility.lowes.com.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Lowe’s celebrated its centennial by completing 100 community impact projects across 36 states and Washington, D.C. Through the 100 Hometowns initiative, more than 1,850 Lowe’s associates volunteered nearly 12,000 hours across 111 Red Vest Day volunteer events. (PRNewswire)

Lowe's is focused on fostering an inclusive culture that unleashes the unique abilities and talents of its full workforce to serve and support its customers and communities. (PRNewswire)

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

