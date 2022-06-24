Woolpert-RS&H JV Selected by USACE Norfolk for $240M Architecture, Engineering Contract

The joint venture will provide design support to vertical and horizontal construction for military and other agencies under this five-year, MATOC IDIQ contract.

NORFOLK, Va., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District has selected the joint venture of Woolpert and RS&H to provide full architecture and engineering services in a five-year, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. The Woolpert-RS&H JV will provide design support to vertical and horizontal construction requirements within the Norfolk District's Area of Responsibility under this $240 million, Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC).

This is Woolpert and RS&H’s second-straight selection for this contract, which was previously awarded in 2017 and supported a wide range of projects. These ranged from administrative and airfield facilities to warehouse and cemetery administration buildings, including the restoration of the Arlington National Cemetery’s Memorial Amphitheater. (PRNewswire)

Woolpert-RS&H JV services will include but not be limited to site investigation, charrettes, master planning, permitting, documentation, concept design and site planning, cost estimating, engineering and construction management. The joint venture will support all general multidisciplinary architecture and engineering services for new construction, renovation, maintenance and repair for military and non-military government agencies.

This is Woolpert and RS&H's second-straight selection for this contract, which was previously awarded in 2017 and supported a wide range of projects. These ranged from administrative and airfield facilities to warehouse and cemetery administration buildings, including the restoration of the Arlington National Cemetery's Memorial Amphitheater.

"There are not many projects more iconic than Arlington National Cemetery," RS&H Senior Vice President Richard Hammett said. "This site serves as a revered shrine to the men and women who have selflessly served our nation. This is something the Norfolk District is strongly committed to serving. To say we are honored to support their efforts is an understatement."

The Woolpert-RS&H joint venture also is under contract to provide architecture and engineering services through the USACE Louisville District for Air Force Reserve projects nationwide and with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center for the Air Force's worldwide design and construction mission.

Woolpert Vice President Doug Brown said these contracts illustrate the joint venture's ability to effectively support the nation's expansive military design needs.

"Our two companies have worked together for a long time, and we have similar cultures and values. We truly respect each other and have established a complementary relationship that expands and evolves specific to our federal clients," Brown said. "It's great to have a team that you can work with all day and still want to spend time with afterward. We look forward to working with RS&H and the great team at the Norfolk District to advance their mission under this contract."

