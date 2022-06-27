Eco Wave Power Founder and CEO Inna Braverman to Speak at The Atlantic's "Next Scientific Revolution" Conference

Atlantic Journalists Will Lead Conversations about the Future of Our Planet with Scientists, Doctors, Historians, Computer Scientists, Futurists and Ethicists

STOCKHOLM, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq Capital Market: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Inna Braverman, the company's Founder and CEO, will speak at The Atlantic's upcoming event – The Next Scientific Revolution, billed as an examination of this rare moment in human history where "the world is on the cusp of the next great leap in scientific understanding" and innovation.

Braverman will join scientists, doctors, historians of science, computer scientists, futurists, and ethicists in conversation with Atlantic journalists during the June 28 event in New York. You can register for the virtual event here: https://www.theatlantic.com/live/next-scientific-revolution-2022-atlantic-event/. Registration is free and open to the public. The event will also be livestreamed via the AtlanticLIVE homepage starting at 10:00am ET (www.theatlantic.com/live/).

Braverman will join BlocPower CEO Donnel Baird; and Rebecca Isacowitz, Deputy Chief of Staff, Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy; for a panel discussion entitled "The Power Plan: Energy for a Greener Tomorrow," led by Atlantic Staff Writer Derek Thompson.

"We are currently experiencing scientific breakthroughs and technological advances at a faster rate than ever before in our history, and it is exciting to be a part of a worldwide discussion about how we can implement those advances to make life better for everyone on the planet," said Braverman, whose focus will be on wave energy and the promise it holds to provide clean, renewable power.

The event, underwritten by General Electric, will include a variety of panel discussions and networking opportunities – both in-person and virtual. See the entire agenda here: https://hopin.com/events/next-scientific-revolution#schedule

"It is so critical that we bring people together to talk about cooperative and collaborative ways in which we can harness science and technology to create a brighter future for all of us, and I am excited to participate with an incredible collection of innovators and scientists to continue this discussion," Braverman said.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

Eco Wave Power is recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and was labelled as an "Efficient Solution" by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's American Depository Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. More info: www.ecowavepower.com

