GAME1 HIRES BEN BITONTI AS CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER & HEAD OF UNSCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

– Fast-rising sports content studio hires TV industry powerhouse to oversee all unscripted content development and production –

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cutting-edge sports content studio, game1 has hired Ben Bitonti as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Unscripted Programming. The prolific Hollywood producer and non-fiction storyteller will oversee development and packaging of the studio's unscripted projects. He will also support game1's expansive sales efforts to network and streaming distribution partners across all verticals of the company.

Ben Bitonti (PRNewswire)

"Adding a supremely talented executive like Ben to the game1 team will truly help transform our business," said Basil Iwanyk, Co-Founder & Chairman at game1. "His expertise and creative storytelling instincts in the unscripted realm are unparalleled. He will help us take the solid foundation that we've already built and get it to the next level."

Previously, Bitonti was EVP, Non-Fiction Television and Alternate Programming at 101 Studios, launching the media company's unscripted division and selling a variety of high-caliber projects. Prior to 101, Bitonti was SVP of Development for STX Entertainment, developing and executive producing multiple unscripted documentary and formatted projects for partners at HBO Max, Netflix, Nat Geo, Amazon, E!, and A&E. He has also held positions at Asylum, Entertainment One, and NBC Universal.

"As a high school and collegiate athlete, sports have always played a huge role in my life," said Bitonti. "I'm thrilled to dig in and help build out unscripted efforts and more with our team at game1. Sports and athlete driven content continue to be a constant growth sector of our industry, and game1 is uniquely positioned to be a leading contributor to that growth."

Bitonti's resume is a diverse one, having developed and sold critically acclaimed documentary projects, as well as big budget formatted series that have succeeded both domestically and internationally. In addition to development and production, Bitonti has extensive experience in distribution sales and third-party financing of unscripted projects.

"Ben is a rock-star in this business and will help us thrive in every aspect of the studio," said Greg Economou, Co-Founder & CEO of game1. "I look forward to working hand-in-hand with him on packaging and selling all of the unscripted projects on our development slate as well as securing third-party financing on key projects."

ABOUT GAME1:

Designed to create and own high-end original sports-based content, game1 is changing the landscape of sports storytelling through the creation, production, and distribution of premium, cinematic content in the form of feature films, scripted & unscripted television, digital & social content, as well as audio content & podcasts. The studio, based in Los Angeles and New York, will create a bridge between curated sports-based intellectual property and the Hollywood film industry actors, writers, directors, and producers. For more information, please visit game1.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

PRESS CONTACT: David Cooper, 917-716-8566 // david@mvppr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE game1