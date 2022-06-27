InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Table for Swimming Pools (JKK-132)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a practical surface to hold drinks and other items within a swimming pool," said one of two inventors, from Olathe, Kan., "so we invented the POOL- TABLE. Our design could enhance relaxation and convenience when in the pool."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient table for use in above-ground swimming pools. In doing so, it enables users to chill and stabilize drinks, store personal items, etc. It also eliminates the need to continually get in and out of the pool and it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a durable and lightweight design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for owners of above-ground swimming pools. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JKK-132, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

