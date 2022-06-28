Altar'd State announces new head of design, new design office

National fashion retailer hires Leila Heydari and announces new design office and organization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altar'd State , part of the Stand Out For Good, Inc. family of brands, announces the opening of a new design office in Los Angeles, and welcomes Leila Heydari as head of design, leading the Los Angeles-based team.

(PRNewsfoto/Altar’d State) (PRNewswire)

"Altar'd State has been working toward the vision of an in-house design team, and I am delighted to be the leader to bring this team to life," said Heydari. "It feels good to join Altar'd State and Stand Out for Good, Inc. They are proving that purpose-based retailing can make a difference for guests and for communities in need too."

Leila Heydari, an award-winning designer, joins Altar'd State after working with the influential surf culture brand Billabong, where she spearheaded design for women's and girl's apparel, swim and accessories. In previous roles, Heydari worked on brands such as Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch and Zero Maria Cornejo. She is an expert in sustainable fabrics and fiber and has over 20 years of retail and fashion industry experience.

"We're delighted to welcome Leila as our new head of design. Her industry experience and vision will help drive our continued success," said Callie Lewis, Altar'd State chief merchandising officer. "The new Los Angeles-based design office will give our teams leading-edge focus on exclusivity and quality, expanding Altar'd State into new product categories and positioning our organization as the continued front runner in curated style that is as joyful as it is beautiful."

Most recently, the company announced the addition of Cristina Ceresoli as chief marketing officer of Altar'd State and the promotions of Dana Seguin to senior vice president, brand president for Arula and Nicole Sewall to senior vice president for Vow'd.

About Altar'd State

Altar'd State is a rapidly growing women's fashion brand with 128 locations in 39 states. It is a sanctuary­­—a place of beauty from the inside out. Altar'd State offers an unparalleled shopping experience where guests are inspired by the latest fashion finds, sought-after accessories, charming home décor and gifts. The brand is rooted in a beauty that draws guests in and a heart that keeps them coming back. Altar'd State is committed to making the world a better place by uplifting those who need a helping hand and volunteering time to enrich lives. To learn more, visit altardstate.com.

About Stand Out For Good, Inc.

Stand Out For Good, Inc. is a purpose-based, inspiring lifestyle and fashion family of brands rooted in community and committed to giving back. From welcoming experiences and warm associates to thoughtfully curated products in-store and online, Stand Out For Good, Inc. represents 128 Altar'd State stores, 34 Arula boutiques, six Vow'd boutiques and three Tullabee boutiques in 39 states. Stand Out For Good is built upon the founding principles of giving back and making a difference in the world. Locally in communities nationwide and globally too, Stand Out For Good, Inc. has partnered with over 4,000 nonprofits that provide relief, compassion, resources, education and love. To learn more about the Stand Out For Good, Inc. family of brands, visit their websites at altardstate.com, arula.com, vowdweddings.com and tullabee.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Mansfield, APR

Tombras

lmansfield@tombras.com

865.599.9968

"It feels good to join Altar'd State and Stand Out for Good, Inc. They are proving that purpose-based retailing can make a difference for guests and for communities in need too," said Leila Heydari. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stand Out For Good, Inc.