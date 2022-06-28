Centric Bank Promotes Christopher J. Bickel to Commercial Revenue Officer

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Bank has promoted Christopher J. Bickel, Senior Vice President, Market Leader Main Line, to the new position of Commercial Revenue Officer, announces Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Bank and Centric Financial Corporation (OTC Pink: CFCX). Expanding on his Market Leader responsibilities, Chris will drive revenue for the bank and oversee the Cash Management department.

In this enhanced role, Bickel will deliver a new level of cash management support in the seven financial centers and three loan production offices across Centric Bank's market areas in central Pennsylvania and suburban Philadelphia, as well as focus on other areas related to fee income in the commercial suite of products.

"Instrumental in growing suburban Philadelphia's loan portfolio to 53% of Centric Bank's entire portfolio, Chris has been a strong leader and a top-producing lender since joining the team in 2016, and I'm pleased to promote him to this brand-new position at the bank," says Husic. "Dedicated to our mission of Financing a Brighter Future, Chris is an ambassador for our Centric Bank Way relationship banking services in this region rich with entrepreneurs, health care professionals, commercial real estate owners, and business builders. His understanding of the challenges and solutions for business owners is helping an entire generation start and grow businesses."

"In my added role of Commercial Revenue Officer, I'm assessing opportunities to expand Centric's services as we continue to grow the bank's loan portfolio. We will focus on increasing the bank's commercial fee income using the SBA, SWAPs, Account Analysis Income, Merchant Revenue, and other resources," says Bickel.

With deep roots in Chester County, Bickel was born and raised in Berwyn, PA, and is a graduate of Syracuse University, as well as a two-time Syracuse Orange men's lacrosse national champion. He began his banking career with Commerce of New Jersey and brings nearly 20 years of experience in the banking industry specializing in commercial lending, commercial real estate, and new business development.

Passionate about youth athletics and the benefits of team sports, Bickel coaches lacrosse for Team Ten Harrisburg and CD Rams Youth Lacrosse. He also volunteers with the CD High School Team. When he's not on a field, he enjoys fly-fishing, hunting, snowboarding, surfing, and family time.

ABOUT CENTRIC BANK AND CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

An American Banker 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, four-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for eight years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as commercial loan offices in Devon, Doylestown, Lancaster, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

