GAIM Ops West to Welcome J. Christopher Mizer as VIP Speaker

DANA POINT, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivaris Capital will highlight its views on the future of the alternative investments industry when J. Christopher Mizer, President and CEO of Vivaris Capital, LLC, takes the stage as a speaker at GAIM Ops West being hosted by Informa Connect on October 17-19 at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California.

As the West Coast's leading event, GAIM Ops West will bring together 300+ senior hedge fund and private equity operations, due diligence, and compliance professionals to discuss best practices for creating operational excellence and maintaining an optimal compliance model. The two days of presentations will focus on timely topics and trends that impact the biggest funds as well as emerging managers.

Mizer's presentation, entitled "View from the top - inside the minds of CEOs" will address topics such as the barbell in the industry, how big can middle managers grow, consolidation, diversification, and globalization.

"We have a strong pulse on the alternatives industry since our initial investors are family offices, middle-market institutions, and accredited individuals. As we provide them with access to institutional quality, alternative asset opportunities in the climate tech, life sciences, and real estate spaces we continue to monitor what's coming next. The future holds exciting possibilities, and it will be interesting to delve into them with our industry peers at GAIM Ops West," Mizer said.

"GAIM Ops West is shaping up to be a brilliant event. We are thrilled to have Christopher Mizer on board as a speaker this year and are looking forward to hearing him share insights on what is important for funds now," said Alison Jack, Content Director, GAIM Ops.

Vivaris Capital, LLC was founded in June of 1998 to invest in and acquire middle-market businesses in healthcare, life sciences, and technology that are leaders in their market niches. J. Christopher Mizer leads the team and is also the chairman of each of the portfolio companies, guiding key strategic decisions and their execution. He also serves as the operating president on an interim basis when companies are going through periods of ownership succession and new management team members are being assembled.

