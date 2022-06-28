InventHelp Inventor Develops Pool Table Cleaner (LAX-1422)

PITTSBURGH..., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I got tired of playing at pool halls where the tables are used all the time and the balls wouldn't roll straight. I've seen how they cleaned the felt and thought there got to be a better way." said inventor from California "so I invented the POOL SHARK VACUUM. My idea is unique because it is hands free! Set it and walk away. People will like it because it saves time and saves the felt from chalk build up."

The patent pending invention would enhance performance among billiard players. It would also eliminate the need to remove chalk dust from a pool table's surface manually, which would save time and effort! This innovative invention would ensure the surface of the table is clean and uniform so that billiard balls rolled straight along their intended trajectories. Invention comes in different sizes.

