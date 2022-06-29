Docupace and Axos Advisor Services Announce New Account Opening Platform Integration, Upcoming Webinar

Strategic integration provides digitally-enhanced new account opening to joint customers

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, today announces a new strategic integration with Axos Advisor Services, a prominent provider of comprehensive custody and securities clearing services to registered investment advisors (RIAs) and independent broker-dealers, to provide joint customers with a digitally-enhanced process for opening new client accounts.

"As a centralized back office nerve center for wealth management operations, deep integrations connecting the Docupace Platform with strategic partners is key differentiator of our platform," says Michael Pinsker, Docupace founder and president. "Connecting the Docupace's distinctive back office capabilities with category-leading partners like Axos rightly places automation and digitization at the heart of a financial advisory firms' business process strategy."

Connecting the powerful client data gathering tools, esignature capabilities and extensive forms library of the Docupace Platform with Axos' flexible custodial solutions for today's RIAs and broker-dealers helps pave the way for more financial advisors to serve more clients and serve them more completely.

"Using the right technology efficiently is an important key to success in today's competitive environment," says Mike Watson, SVP and Head of RIA Custody for Axos Advisor Services. "The Docupace integration allows us to deliver a best-in-class technology solution to RIAs, enabling them to seamlessly open client accounts and provide an optimal client experience."

Unmatched Network of Connectivity and Collaboration

A growing gap between the capabilities offered by "all-in-one" platforms and the experiences delivered to clients, financial advisors and administrative professionals is driving the financial advice and investment industry to evolve. In today's crowded and rapidly changing wealthtech marketplace, financial services institutions looking to achieve scalable back-office operations beyond the traditional all-in-one technology solution or cobbling together an array of individual plug-and-play products.

Through a one-of-a-kind network of proprietary capabilities, notable customers and like-minded wealthtech industry partners the Docupace Platform offers RIAs and broker-dealers an alternative "middle-ground" approach to optimize operations.

Special Joint Webinar "Best Kept Secrets of High-Performing RIAs" Coming in July

Deploying the proper technology and using it efficiently is one of the strongest growth drivers and the key to better serving clients. On Thursday, July 28 at 4:30, Axos Advisor Services and Docupace CEO David Knoch will be hosting a informative webinar "Best Kept Secrets of High-Performing RIAs" illuminating sustainable strategies growing RIA firms have leveraged to fuel their upward trajectory. Join us to learn more about how to maximize these top drivers of RIA firm growth:

Digitally enabled client onboarding

AI-powered tools to support clients and staff

Emerging fintech tools that can improve your client experience

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry.

About Axos Advisor Services

Axos Advisor Services is an RIA custodian with a singular goal: to provide RIA firms and independent financial advisors with the individualized attention, intuitive technology, and knowledgeable consulting support they need to take their businesses to the next level and beyond. We are committed to knowing and having personal relationships with our RIA clients and to providing outstanding support to firms of every size. We focus on delivering flexible solutions, responsive service, innovative technology, and competitive pricing. Our powerful, yet easy-to-use technology gives financial advisors access to everything they need in one easy-to-use interface. Learn more at axosadvisorservices.com.

