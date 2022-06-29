InventHelp Inventor Develops Filtered Air Accessory for Use with Masks (PBT-182)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to provide mask wearers with fresh filtered air," said an inventor, from Goodyear, Ariz., "so I invented the AIR BREATHER. My design would also help to kill germs and viruses."

The invention provides an effective way to deliver filtered air while wearing a mask. In doing so, it prevents the user from constantly inhaling exhaled carbon dioxide. It also helps to kill or inactivate any potential contaminants and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for hospital personnel and the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-182, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

