NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 360 participants and 50 speakers joined the 6th Annual Association of Croatian American Professionals (ACAP) conference, held at the iconic New York Athletic Club in New York City from June 16th - 18th, 2022. Topics ranged from unicorn stories, technology startup successes, to well-known business leaders' perspectives and further business opportunities across many industries.

Croatia Emerging as a Global Startup Hub.

This year's conference motto, "Innovation, Collaboration & Sustainability", was inspired by the regional and global successes of the Croatian companies and people highlighted at the conference. This includes Bugatti Rimac CEO Mate Rimac, the maker of the fastest electric hypercar in the world; Infobip CEO Silvio Kutic, Croatia's first unicorn; Robert Herjavec, the Shark Tank standout and cybersecurity expert; and 40-time Emmy award winner, Pete Radovich.

The goal of this historic gathering of Croatian unicorns, soon-to-be-unicorns and many other startups and business leaders was an opportunity to celebrate Croatian business achievements and build out the ecosystem for the opportunities which lie ahead. The conference also highlighted ACAP as the conduit for the idea generation and connecting of U.S. and Croatian companies and individuals.

The outcomes of the conference were manifold. First, Croatian leading businesses and startups painted a picture of just how developed the Croatian technology start-up and entrepreneurial ecosystem is. Croatia is home to some of the world's leading technology companies (such as Rimac and Infobip). Second, the participants identified common opportunities and challenges, and continued global startup hub buildout, which includes the expanding physical presence in the U.S. market (examples include Agrivi, AirCash, Oradian, STEMI, Nanobit, TalentLyft, Entrio). Third, ACAP has become a go-to resource in growing partnerships between US and Croatian businesses, and identifying high-level talent in Croatia and the US.

For more information, please contact jasmine.golubic@croampro.com or visit www.croampro.com.

The Association of Croatian American Professionals (ACAP) is a non-profit organization bringing together professionals, business leaders, academics, students, and community leaders. Its mission is to foster leadership and collaboration and to promote the advancement of issues relevant to the Croatian-American community. Since 2014, ACAP has hosted six annual conferences, launched 12 regional chapters in the United States and Croatia, and includes over 2,000 members. ACAP continues to expand and link together Croatians and non-Croatians from all corners of the world to network, share ideas, grow professionally and discover solutions to today's challenges.

