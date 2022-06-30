Curbee Launches Mobile Used Car Inspection To Grant Customers Confidence In Their Purchase, As Demand For Used Cars Spikes

Curbee's Used Car Inspection gives consumers peace of mind that they're not purchasing a lemon

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbee , a mobile car-repair company redefining the convenience and transparency of traditional car maintenance, has announced today the launch of its Used Car Inspection, a 50+ point inspection performed by mechanics at the location of the car to spot potential issues with used cars before purchase.

According to The Motor Ombudsman , a dispute-resolution body that mediates between motor-trade businesses and their customers, 9% of used cars in 2021 breached its sales code regarding vehicle presentation, up from 6% the year prior. Often, used car checks conducted by manufacturers and online retailers focus on quantity, or the number of checks performed, rather than the quality of the checks.

Some car issues can be hard to spot for even the most experienced car buyers. Curbee's mobile mechanics have simplified car maintenance for busy people by servicing their cars at home or office locations, and this new hassle-free Used Car Inspection provides more than just a standard glance under-the-hood.

Curbee mechanics follow a 50+ point Used Car Inspection Checklist to give consumers full transparency into a car's condition before their potential purchase. Buying a used car without an inspection can run the risk of missing key issues and paying far more than a car is worth. An exhaustive used car check, done right with Curbee, can save consumers money by helping them to avoid future repairs and set a more accurate price for their vehicle based on its current condition.

"Understanding what you buy before you buy is a must for every other major consumer purchase, and a used car is no different," said Denise Leleux, CEO of Curbee. "Purchasing a used car without a thorough inspection runs the risk of missing issues that can lead to consumers overpaying for a vehicle and long-term problems down the road. Consumers' car care experience is our number one priority, and Curbee's seamless Used Car Inspection mitigates these risks, saving consumers money and assuring them that their car is in tip-top shape."

Curbee's 50+ point checklist consists of both external and internal checks, some of which includes:

Exterior

Interior

Curbee's Used Car Inspection will be available to consumers in the Bay Area beginning today, June 28, for a flat rate of $99.00. Consumers simply book an appointment at www.curbee.com, and Curbee will come to the car and perform the inspection.

Created by the builders of Tesla and Lyft's mobile car care services, Curbee is a perfected, human-centered car care experience that brings any car into the next generation of connectivity. To date, the company has completed more than 10,000 successful appointments in the Bay Area.

About Curbee

Founded in 2020 by leaders and builders of Tesla and Lyft's mobile car care services, Curbee is a human-centered, mobile car care experience for busy people and businesses that want hassle-free car care. Curbee saves car owners time caring for their cars, eliminates friction in scheduling car care, and keeps them informed with transparent pricing and services. Currently servicing the San Francisco market, Curbee comes to any home or office to service 93% of car maintenance needs. To learn more about Curbee's mobile car care service, visit www.curbee.com .

